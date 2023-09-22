A Louis Tomlinson documentary with unreleased One Direction material arrives in October

Louis Tomlinson opens up about his life to the public in a new Paramount+ documentary. (Paramount+)

paramount+ has announced that it will release the documentary all these voices About this Louis TomlinsonFormer member of popular band in the same direction, The film will be available in the United States and Canada starting October 4, and will expand to other markets such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and South Korea on October 5. october.

You may be interested in: Baseball, revolution and tears: “The Scent of Second Chance” comes to Netflix

Directed by Charlie Lightning, the production offers a close-up view of the singer. Liam Gallagher The filmmaker, known for his work in documentaries, uses previously unseen footage, including home videos and behind-the-scenes footage, to explore Tomlinson’s life and career. The film was produced by Lightning Films, Seven 7 Management and Tomlinson’s own production company, 78 Productions.

Unreleased footage from the One Direction era will be included in Tomlinson’s documentary. (Paramount+)

In addition to presenting an overview of his life, all these voices Addresses Tomlinson’s transition from his time in 1D to his solo career. The documentary takes a detailed look at the challenges and successes faced by the singer in the competitive world of music.

You may be interested in: “Rereading: Mafalda”, a deep journey into the legacy of an Argentine icon

Tomlinson shared his excitement about the project, saying that the film “means everything” to him. Although their world tour has already sold out, this documentary will give fans the opportunity to learn more about their life off stage.

Director Charlie Lightning captures the unique moments of Lewis Tomlinson’s life. (Paramount+)

band in the same direction It was formed in 2010 during the seventh season of the British talent show X Factor, Basically, member Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson And Liam Payne She auditioned as a solo artist, but was brought together as a group by the show’s judges. The group achieved worldwide success, selling over 200 million records and topping the charts with songs such as “What Makes You Beautiful” and “Story of My Life”.

You may be interested in: The dark side of David Beckham in new Netflix documentary

Zayn Malik left the band in 2015 to pursue a solo career, leading to an indefinite hiatus from the group in 2016. Since then, other members have also launched successful solo careers in various musical genres. Harry Styles has excelled in rock and pop, Louis Tomlinson has dabbled in pop and punk, Liam Payne has explored R&B and pop, and Niall Horan has shown an affinity for pop and folk.

Louis Tomlinson ended his solo career after One Direction went on indefinite hiatus. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

With this new documentary, paramount+ It aims to attract a wide audience, including fans of popular singers and people interested in the world of contemporary music. Save the date for October 5th so you don’t miss its premiere.