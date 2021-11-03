A love is always born between photographer and model | Friend

His luminous paintings wrest beauty from darkness. His women, fragile but strong, angelic and diabolical, float in timeless clothes. Thus the great photographer Paolo Roversi saw yesterday’s fashion and sees today’s fashion. While the Palais Galliera in Paris prepares a solo show for him. He was the first Italian to sign the Pirelli Calendar: his own Looking for Juliet, in 2020.

Paolo Roversi: the light that pierces the darkness

Dark. Until a large torch lights up and tears open the void, black as a moonless and starless night. Inside the circle of light, a beautiful woman’s face. It has been there until that moment, still, motionless, waiting to be found. Then the circle moves and, like an artist’s brush, begins quickly and delicately to trace the lines and boundaries of the body. To caress the folds and bulges of the dress, tearing them away from the raven background. In the dark there remains what does not deserve to rise to the surface.

Meanwhile, a few meters from the set, inside a camera, this luminous wandering and wandering, this emergence of forms from the darkness, is imprinted on the film. Frozen in a single still image. And it is born a light painting. Ethereal, elegant, sensual. Of light paintings – obtained with long exposure times and the technique of light painting – Paolo Roversi has created many.

Paolo Roversi: photos that pierce the fourth dimension

The great fashion photographer (and not only), the Palais Galliera in Paris, next March, will pay tribute with an exhibition of works carried out for the largest Maison. From Armani to Valentino, from Yves Saint Laurent and Hermès to Romeo Gigli. Born in Ravenna 74 years ago and adopted by Paris, It is no coincidence that Roversi has been defined as “the painter of images”. His shots, in fact, like all works of art, have the gift of piercing the fourth dimension. That of Time. To enter the fifth, that of Eternity.

For Roversi, light is everything. It always starts from that of the day which, then, contaminates with the artificial one. But never with the “violent and arrogant” strobe or flash. “Without light there is no photography, but neither without darkness”. The first imaginary shots were born in his bedroom, when as a child. Terrified by the darkness, he saw the figures of passers-by filter through the shutters. Then, growing up, he fell in love with long exposures “which leave the soul time to surface”. He called Studio Luce the workspace in Paris. And he called the exhibition at the MAR in Ravenna in the same way, which ended in June 2021.

Stories of light, the book / Christmas gift

Finally, he titled Stories of light the book, written with the philosopher Emanuele Coccia, which will be released by Einaudi before Christmas. A point of reference for young people. “Because photography is a form of communication and should be taught in schools, like writing or drawing, ”he says. The technique can be learned, but as Nadar, one of the first pioneers whom Roversi often cites, said, “what is really difficult to learn is the feeling of light”.

So let us be guided (and advised) by someone who certainly knows a lot. Of image, glamor and splendor.

Our interview

For a fashion photo to work, what does it need to have?

It must be a double portrait: of a woman wearing a dress and a dress worn by a woman.

Let’s talk about women, you have worked with the most beautiful supermodels in the world. From Kate Moss to Naomi Campbell, from Inès de la Fressange to Kirsten Owen. Who did he leave a piece of his heart to?

To all. A platonic love always arises between photographer and model. With Inès de la Fressange there was immediately a particular feeling. The first nude photo I took of her, for Vogue. And it was Inès who inspired me throughout the series that followed (later collected in the book Naked, ed). Natalia Vodianova and Kirsten Owen, who at the time posed for Romeo Gigli’s campaigns, mi they opened horizons on the sweetness, fragility and strength of women.

Kate Moss marked the revolution. She had nothing of the typical model, she was extraordinary, sexy, alive, a contemporary beauty. In the end, Guinevere van Seenus, who has been photographing for more than 20 years, was one of the most important muses. Delicate but decisive, masculine but feminine, a hymn to creativity, imagination and dreams. All my heart, however, I gave it to Laetitia (Firmin Didot, with whom she had three children, ed).

The elegance of the nude …

During these years, he has immortalized models dressed, but also completely undressed. What is the nude for you?

It is the purest and most elegant way to take a portrait of someone. I am not looking for fancy anatomies or eroticisms. In Ravenna, in the chapel of Palazzo Baronio, you can see a selection (on platinum print and fine paper, ed). In the new permanent exhibition Naked, commissioned by Maison Random and curated by Silvia Bettoli.

His shots often appear undefined. Is ambiguity important?

Sometimes you see better, when something is a little blurry, rather than focus. Then one is forced to use the imagination and to look differently. I like the unexpected and the unexpected. Be between day and night. Between light and dark, between the angelic and the diabolical. I love getting lost in these ambiguities, not knowing where I am and where I am.

An Italian in Paris

When did you decide to devote yourself to the fashion system?

It was by chance. Arrived in Paris in 1973 as a photojournalist and portraitist, I met people in the sector. And I started browsing fashion magazines with pictures of Newton, Avedon, Penn. I fell in love with this photograph which seemed to me very free and creative, full of fantasy and imagination. Then, beauty and elegance did the rest.

Which fashion inspires you the most?

The one that is interesting, that takes risks and, as in the case of Comme des Garçons, goes to little-explored territories. I don’t love it when it’s bourgeois, too easy or repetitive.

Style is the soul of the photographer

What does the style of a great master do?

Style, for me, is the soul of the photographer. It is not something that is manufactured, but that comes out by itself, shot after shot.

How is this soul cultivated?

You have to be true to yourself, honest and spontaneous.

Any advice to a young photographer approaching fashion?

Don’t try to overdo it, be simple, modest and natural. Always respect his heart and origins. If it is Sicilian to photograph in the Sicilian style, if it is Swedish to photograph in the Swedish style.

From the 1980s to today, what has changed?

Today the world changes at a frightening speed. Especially fashion, a river that flows always bringing with it fresh water from different sources. Since the 80s almost everything has changed. Body language, habits, ways of working, subjects, faces, clothes, hairstyles, make up. If we browse aFriend of that period, everything seems anachronistic. How did we get dressed, put on makeup like that? Social media have revolutionized communication.

If you are not on social media you do not exist

Do you use Instagram or Facebook?

Yes, but very little, they are not my bread. It was Natalia (Vodianova, ed) to want to put me on Instagram. He told me: “If you are not on social media, you do not exist, you are a dead man”.

Do you miss contact with photographic paper and the scent of print?

I regret the Polaroid 20 × 25: they were my “palette”. A digital camera is hard to get attached to. It hasn’t happened to me yet.

Your relationship with magazines?

It is a bond of love. TO Vogue Italy I spent the most fertile period of my fashion photography, thanks to Franca Sozzani, a publishing genius, and her assistant Ariela Goggi. Today paper is going through a difficult period. Someone said that newspapers are like sailing boats in a world where people go by motor and communication is more mass-market. But I still like sailing boats very much.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION