A love poem by rapper Tupac Shakur was sold at auction for 83 thousand euros

An old poem by Tupac Shakur, the legendary American rapper who died in 1996, was auctioned for around 83,000 euros (95,000 dollars). A considerable amount, which further testifies to the aura of the artist born in New York, but raised on the streets of Los Angeles. The auction house Moments in Time published in the past few hours the outcome of the auction for the text of “All [Eyez] Was Lookin ‘4 “, a poem that inspired a few months after the publication of the title track of the singer’s fourth project” All [Eyez] Was Lookin ‘4 “. A fictional plot, which also features references to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and the biblical story of Samson and Delilah. The poem, as the auction site recounts, was addressed to an old girlfriend of his, and many spoke of a direct reference to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, one of the closest people to the rapper and current wife of actor Will Smith. Just a few months ago, to celebrate the deceased artist’s 50th birthday, the actress had posted on Instagram photos of a letter given to him by his friend, a poem that had been dedicated to her during the last years of the artist’s life. As reported by the auction house, the poem had been part of a private collection for 25 years, a secret heirloom reminiscent of the West Coast rapper’s talent.

“4 years. I wanted peace of mind I dreamed I was in love / I prayed for someone who might care, someone who loved a delinquent / I tried to heal my own [solitudine] but one night standing was not the cure / then I ran into a woman who was all I was looking for. “This is one of the steps of” All [Eyez] Was Lookin ‘4 “, in which Tupac continues his tormented tale in search of a balance between what his figure represented and his place within a world full of pomp and solitude. Several times over the years, the rapper told how the people who protected him were actually the most dangerous to be around: especially after the second experience in prison, which will lead to the writing of “All Eyez On Me”, the relationship with the people close to him began to divert the trajectory, also due to the presence on the label of the manager Suge Knight. In the last lines of the letter, Tupac, in the grip of doubts about what will distance people from him, writes: “She will be too scared to give me a chance and my affection will he be ignored or can he want me, as I want her? “.