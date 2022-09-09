a low-calorie diet like no other!

Between the vegan diet, intermittent fasting, ketogenic diet… Diet trends for weight loss are numerous and sometimes it can be difficult to navigate. If you are looking for quick and noticeable results, the body reset diet may be a good choice. Created by Harley Pasternak, a personal trainer to the stars. This program consists of restarting metabolic hormones to promote weight loss. The point on this slimming diet.

Body reset diet: its mechanism.

the body reset diet is a weight loss program which dictates what and when to eat to properly balance hormones and have a healthier body. Lasting 15 days, it includes three stages and combines a diet, nutritional supplements and training sessions.

The first step :

Over a period of five days, it consists of detoxifying the body. Many food groups should therefore be excluded from the diet. Examples include alcohol, caffeine, citrus fruits, artificial sweeteners, sugar, saturated oils, cow’s milk products, etc. We prefer smoothies instead. According to Pasternak, these drinks are rich in all the nutrients that a meal should contain. Including minerals, vitamins, proteins, lipids as well as fibers.

For instance ; Start the day with a white smoothie, red for lunch and green for dinner. Each smoothie will include: a liquid such as water or milk, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables, healthy fats such as found in nuts and avocados, and a protein such as Greek yogurt. In addition to the three smoothies, it is also recommended to eat two crunchy snacks during the first stage of the body reset diet. For example, whole wheat crackers, celery with almond butter, popcorn, etc.

In terms of training, intense exercises are not recommended. We opt for walking instead. Pasternak recommends 10,000 steps per day.

The second stage:

Also lasting five days, it consists of giving the body a taste for healthy eating and thus giving up junk food. During this time, various foods are added to the diet. On the other hand, one must monitor the reaction of his body to each meal. In this period, it is recommended to drink only two smoothies. The third will be replaced by a healthy meal consisting of solid, but simple foods such as soups, healthy sandwiches, salads, etc.

Indeed, we eliminate refined cereals, artificial sweeteners, processed foods. Endocrine disruptors are also eliminated. They include things like corn syrup, dried fruits like dates and raisins, non-organic meat and coffee, peanuts, mercury-rich fish, and more. Nevertheless, the two crunchy snacks every day are still to be had. Cucumbers with smoked salmon, potatoes with fat-free cheese, roasted soy nuts, etc. are some examples.

During the second phase, we still avoid rigorous training. However, in addition to daily steps, we also add 5-minute resistance exercises 3 times a week.

The third stage:

During the last five days of the body reset diet program, we only take one smoothie, and it will be for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, we will respectively have a simple meal consisting of solid foods like that of the second stage. The foods that make up these simple meals are therefore mainly minerals, vitamins, healthy fats, proteins and fibers. And as for crunchy snacks to take, they remain two a day.

During the third phase, training goes up a notch. The 10,000 steps a day are still to be done. Resistance exercises, however, increase to 10 minutes per day and 5 times per week.

Body reset diet: a way to lose weight

Without a doubt, the body reset is undoubtedly the diet of weightloss among the most popular with stars. Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Jessica Simpson are particular followers. Nevertheless, the result depends on several factors, to name only the age and the state of health. After all, this low-calorie diet is not a crash diet. In truth, it encourages the participant to adopt healthy lifestyle habits.

However, it is worth pointing out that the body reset diet can be effective in the short term. In the long term, you will have to do a lot of practices that are offered in the other slimming plans. Like eating on a set schedule, chewing food well, doing cardio and strength exercises, etc.