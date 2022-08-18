A Low-Impact Exercise Routine for Lupus

If pain or fatigue, or both, have you struggling just to get through the day, exercise is probably the last thing on your mind. But exercise, especially light strength training, can improve some symptoms of lupus.

“Strengthening your muscles helps prevent joint weakening and damage,” says rheumatologist Diane Kamen, MD. It also helps counteract lupus-induced fatigue and lack of energy.

Benefits of Low-Impact Exercise for Lupus

You can build a stronger body and have more energy, no equipment required! Low-impact exercises are effective and less stressful on the body.

“This type of exercise has a low risk of injury, so it’s safe for people who have balance problems and numbness in their hands or feet,” says Dr. Kamen. Once he gets the green light from his doctor, he’ll try the following routine, designed by Kim Truman, a certified trainer at the National Academy of Sports Medicine in Dallas who has trained people with lupus.

These exercises are designed to increase upper and lower body strength. This exercise will also improve mobility and decrease joint pain. If any exercise is too challenging, simply follow a modified “Take It Easy” version.

Get in shape with these five exercises

Twice a week, do 8 to 12 repetitions of each exercise in order. Then repeat the entire series one or two more times. It’s okay to rest for a few minutes between each set of reps.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your arms extended shoulder-width out in front of you. Bend your knees as you sit. Get up to the starting position and repeat.

TAKE IT EASY: Begin the movement by standing in front of a chair; sit instead of squatting.

2. Alternate lunges

Stand with your feet together and your hands on your hips. Take a big step forward with your right foot and bend your knees. Stand up as you go back to the starting position. Repeat, stepping forward with your left foot, then return to the starting position. That’s 1 repetition.

TAKE IT EASY: Hold on to a table or the top of a chair for support.

3. Leaning pushup

Take a big step back from a counter and grab the edges with your hands shoulder-width apart. Bend your elbows, bringing your chest toward the counter. Push up, extending your arms to the starting position, and repeat.

TAKE IT EASY: Do the movement with your hands flat against the wall.

4. Reverse crunches

Lie on your back on the floor or on a yoga mat. Bend your knees and place your feet on the ground; Extend your arms down on the floor by your side. Slowly bring your knees toward your chest, lifting your hips slightly, then lower your legs to the starting position and repeat.

TAKE IT EASY: Raise one knee at a time, alternating legs.

5. Bridge

Lie on your back on the floor or on a yoga mat. Bend your knees and place your feet on the ground; Extend your arms down on the floor by your side. Raise your hips until your body forms a line from your knees to your chest [como se muestra]; hold hips up for 5 seconds, then lower to starting position and repeat.

TAKE IT EASY: Don’t lift your hips as high and remove the hold.