A luxury! These are some of the properties that Brad Pitt has – Revista Para Ti

The renowned actor was acquiring several properties throughout his successful career. Here we show you what some of them are. spoiler alert: they are all divine!

Among Brad Pitt’s many accomplishments – seven Oscar nominations, a successful wine brand, People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive title – is his ability to invest in some real estate worth admiring.

And his affinity for architecture and design is nothing new. In 2004, in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, she stated: “I love that architecture is a great work of art that you can be inAdditionally, in late 2012, he collaborated on a collection with furniture maker Frank Pollaro and in 2020 narrated a documentary about Frank Lloyd Wright.

So it is not surprising that you have selected some awesome houses and that it has improved over time, printing them your personal imprint.

Brad Pitt. Photo: I.G.

Over the years, actor and producer has owned residences in Hollywood, the South of France, Majorca, New York and New Orleans, and is rumored to have property in the Lake of the Ozarks region of his native Missouri. Here we show you some of them.

Mansion in Los Feliz

Three years after stealing the screen as a charismatic leading man in movies like Thelma & Louise, Brad Pitt paid $1.7 million for a mansion in Los Feliz. In the following years, the actor bought two adjoining properties to expand the complex and then another two after pairing up with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in 2005.

According to Variety, the property of almost one hectare with multiple structures it cost almost 5 million dollars. Today, it includes a 7,000-square-foot Craftsman main house, a large outdoor pool, a private tennis court, and a skating rink, and it’s what pitt called his children’s “childhood home” in a 2017 interview with GQ.



Brad Pitt’s house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. Photo: I.G.

hollywood hills

pitt hired the German architecture studio Graft to build a zen getaway in the Hollywood Hills. The actor was his own interior designer for this modernist stone and glass oasis. Mica stone walls, pine flooring, and abundant skylights help add texture and character to the pristine space.

Divine! Brad Pitt’s house in the Hollywood Hills. Photo: Twitter.

Mansion in Hollywood

When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt bought their main marital home together, opted for an impressive mansion of 1,040 square meters, designed by Wallace Neff.

The couple spent three years renovating the residence of french norman stylebuilt in 1934 for the actor fredric march and his wife Florence Eldridge. Upgrades included heated marble floors, a bar with wooden floors from a 200-year-old French chateau, and a brand-new projection room. When the couple split in 2005, he put the property on the market, eventually selling it for $28 million the following year.

The luxurious property that Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt bought (and later sold). Photo: Twitter.

New Orleans

Pitt and Jolie bought a property in New Orleans French Quarter while focusing on charity work in the city after Hurricane Katrina. They paid a total of 3.5 million dollars for the brick house and traditional style of 710 square metersbuilt in the 1830s.

It features Venetian plaster-clad walls, custom marble mantles, and original crown molding.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s house in New Orleans. Photo: Twitter.

France

Brad and Angelina set their sights on international real estate for the next few years, first renting, then buying, a villa in the french countryside.

Baptized as Château Miravalthe $60 million estate includes a castle and a cellarwhich the couple used to create an eponymous wine brand, best known for its rosé. Pitt and Jolie they even got married at the estate in 2014.

Brad Pitt’s dream house in France. Photo: Twitter.