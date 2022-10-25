Entertainment

a Machiavellian plan from Mbappé for Neymar and Messi?

Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

If Kylian Mbappé does not seem to be at war with his attacking friends on the ground (note: except the penaltygate), the situation would not be the same behind the scenes. Only a few hours after the crazy revelations of the Parisian concerning the pharaonic contract of number 7 of psg, brand indicates that the latter would no longer support Neymar Jr.

The Spanish media thinks it knows that Kylian Mbappé has a plan to get rid of number 10. The reigning world champion with the Blues would aim to get considerably closer to Lionel Messi in order to distance him, a little bit, from the Brazilian . A situation that could push the Auriverde to agree to leave Paris-Saint-Germain, although the French would not be against burying the hatchet. Information that does not seem very credible, while PSG receives Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday evening to officially join the knockout stages of the Champions League.

to summarize

If Kylian Mbappé does not seem to be at war with his attacking friends on the ground (note: except the penaltygate), the situation would not be the same behind the scenes. Just hours after the crazy revelations of the Parisian concerning the pharaonic contract of number 7 of psg, Marca indicates that the latter would no longer support Neymar Jr.

Youcef Ghalaza-Boudra

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Magic Mike 3: Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum raise the temperature with the first image

9 mins ago

Julien and Léa settle their accounts!

11 mins ago

Megan Fox ironically responds to a follower who asked about her children – People – Culture

20 mins ago

World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s ultimate challenge

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button