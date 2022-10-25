a Machiavellian plan from Mbappé for Neymar and Messi?

If Kylian Mbappé does not seem to be at war with his attacking friends on the ground (note: except the penaltygate), the situation would not be the same behind the scenes. Only a few hours after the crazy revelations of the Parisian concerning the pharaonic contract of number 7 of psg, brand indicates that the latter would no longer support Neymar Jr.

The Spanish media thinks it knows that Kylian Mbappé has a plan to get rid of number 10. The reigning world champion with the Blues would aim to get considerably closer to Lionel Messi in order to distance him, a little bit, from the Brazilian . A situation that could push the Auriverde to agree to leave Paris-Saint-Germain, although the French would not be against burying the hatchet. Information that does not seem very credible, while PSG receives Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday evening to officially join the knockout stages of the Champions League.