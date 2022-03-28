Russia already has its first entirely home-made laptop, we’re talking about the BITBLAZE Titan BM15, developed by the local company Promobit. This equipment, with a magnesium and aluminum body, offers a Full HD IPS screen of 15.6 inchesbeing the most remarkable that makes use of a processor of the series Baikal-Malso developed by a Russian company, but manufactured by the Taiwanese TSMC to a manufacturing process of 28nm.

This processor offers a configuration of 8x Cortex-A57 cores at a maximum frequency of 1.50 GHz accompanied by graphics Mali-T628 MP8 @ 750 MHz next to 16GB of DDR4 RAM @ 2400MHz in Dual Channel configuration together with an internal storage to choose between 256 and 512 GB of capacity. Of course, no NVMe SSD, but SATA III. All this creates a system that is indicated that it would not exceed 35W power consumption.

Obviously the BITBLAZE Titan BM15 it is oriented to office and multimedia use due to its limited power, although it is not clear what operating system it will use. What is known is that it will be mass-produced at the end of this year, expecting a first run of 1,000 units and going on sale at a price of around 100,000 – 120,000 rubles (920 – 1100 euros) while a version with titanium alloy will arrive for about 200,000 rubles (€1,835).

If the sanctions are not prolonged over time, it is not a bad price, basically because no brand is sending hardware or equipment to Russia due to the war with Ukraine.

via: MyDrivers