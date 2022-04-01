“A madness”: Arturo Vidal’s phrase about the future DT of the Red

Arturo Vidal traveled to Italy and before boarding the plane he spoke with ADN. He referred to the hard qatar elimination 2022, his future in Inter, the leadership of PI speak Milad and left a striking sentence about the option of having a Interim DT in the Red.

“It’s crazy, crazy that. I hope that the teacher (Lasarte) continues, that the team can be fine, that they analyze the new process and that everything is for the better and for the benefit of the team, ”he argued.

Then, about being out of the World Cup, the midfielder stressed that “This blow was hard, but we have to get up, think about the future and hopefully better things come. They have been very nice years with the Copa América, World Cups and we hope that we can go to the next one”.

“That does not concern me, I do not mess with the leaders, since everyone has to do their job and this is not the time to criticize them. I’m too sad to think about that. Now I just want to think about my career and come back when it’s my turn to make the national team.” added about the words of Pablo Milad, president of the ANFP, who criticized the process of Reinaldo Rueda.

Finally, about what is coming in Europe for him, the ‘King’ declared that “I do not know what is going to happen. I hope to be champion with Inter, worry about my career and be fit for the national team”.