A magazine places Buenos Aires as the best city in the world to live with less than a thousand dollars per month

with a thousand dollars are purchased today in Argentina 132,000 pesos in the official market and 283,000 in the parallel market. This type of exchange, beneficial for foreign tourists, positioned the country at the top of a list prepared by the magazine Business Insider on the best cities in the world where you can live for a thousand dollars or less per month.

The article takes as reference two indices from the Serbian database Numbeo: that of cost of living and the one of quality of life.

The first index takes into account the cost of living in a city, with or without the amount of rental (when you factor it in, it’s for one person, both within a city and in the suburbs); prices in supermarkets and restaurants, and the local purchasing power. In this list, Buenos Aires is in position 439 of 519 cities. The list is headed hamiltonin Bermuda, and baselin Switzerland, and towards the end there are seven Pakistani cities.

The nightlife of Buenos Aires is one of the highlights Hernán Zenteno – THE NATION

The second index, quality of life, takes into account other parameters, such as purchasing powerthe cost of livingthe pollutionthe medical carethe securitythe climatethe transit time and the price-income ratio in access to housing. In this ranking, Buenos Aires appears in 220th place among 254 cities. The first two are Australian (Canberra Y adelaide) and the last one, ManilaIn Philippines.

Based on this information, Business Insider made a list with six cities where you can live “comfortably” with up to a thousand dollars a month, in a context in which, due to global inflation, “Many people may consider moving to other cheaper parts of the world.”

First, it appears Buenos Aireswhich “offers amazing food, lively nightlife, and countless cultural delights,” according to the article.

According to the note, it is “one of the cheapest places on the list, with an apartment in the center of the city and living expenses of around 730 dollars per month”.

Also listed Santiago de Chilewhich “offers incredible panoramas of the Andes, a cosmopolitan culture and a relatively cheap cost of living, so it is not surprising that around 35% of the country’s population lives in the capital.”

Santiago de Chile appears second in the list of Business Insider ShutterStock – Shutterstock

Journalists Pembe Bilir and Nathan Rennolds also point out that “it is full of museums and has two of the three best universities in Latin America” ​​and mention, quoting Numbeo, that a thousand dollars “is enough to secure an apartment near the center and cover your cost of living”.

Sofia, Bulgaria: Noted for its nightlife, landscapes, architecture, and history, “Numbeo noted that the quality of life in Bulgaria’s capital is comparable to Paris, but the cost of living is much cheaper in Sofia, at $1,000 per month that are sufficient for accommodation and living expenses”.

Bursa, Turkey: Turkey’s fourth-largest city, known as “Green Bursa” for its parks and gardens, is ideal for nature lovers, according to the article, which puts a $650 monthly living budget.

Cape Town in South Africa is also on the list AFP

Monterrey Mexico: This Mexican city of just over a million inhabitants surpasses Paris and Milan in the Numbeo quality of life index, mention journalists, who highlight it as “the most progressive city in northern Mexico and is also an important industrial center ”. There, according to data from the database, a two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of the city center and living expenses could add up to $900 a month; if someone prefers to rent in the center, the figure would rise to about 1,100.

Cape Town, South Africa: “With its sparkling blue waters, great weather and iconic Table Mountain looming over the city, Cape Town is a truly spectacular place,” the article says. Monthly expenses range from $1,000 a month for a two-bedroom apartment outside of downtown to $1,250 downtown.