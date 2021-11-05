a major parameter of BTC is about to go bullish for the first time in six months

An important Bitcoin (BTC) price signal has almost turned bullish: this event has always led to an increase in value.

As highlighted by podcast presenter Preston Pysh, il Long-Term & Short-Term Holder Realized Price Ratio (LTHSTH-RPR) is about to mark a bull flag.

The LTHSTH-RPR suggests impending bullish momentum

The LTHSTH-RPR is one of the most accurate Bitcoin price indicators. Its creator Dylan LeClair, organizer of the Bitcoin 2021 conference, expressed his confidence in BTC already at the end of September:

“The lower the Short-Term: Long-Term Realized Price Ratio goes, the more bullish I get. Eventually, all bears will die.”

Bitcoin’s LTHSTH-RPR. Source: Preston Pysh / Twitter

The LTHSTH-RPR shows the basic cost of holders both long (LTH) and short (STH) term. Glassnode defines a “long-term holder” as an address that hasn’t moved its coins for at least 155 days.

Regarding this parameter, LeClair stated:

“When the STH: LTH Realized Price Ratio increases, it means that the base cost of the STH increases relative to the base cost of LTH, and vice versa. The price of BTC increases as marginal sellers run out. That’s why the base cost of LTH remains static during explosive bull runs, while the base cost of STHs (many of which are new entrants to the market) explodes: there simply aren’t enough coins for everyone. “

So far, the base cost of LTHs has not been entirely eclipsed by that of STHs – when that happens, the price of the asset should rise.

Is the price of Bitcoin set to rise?

As Cointelegraph reported, LTHSTH-RPR is just one of several Bitcoin metrics that have signaled an impending price hike in recent weeks.

Everything from on-chain data to network fundamentals, even pure math, seems to suggest that Bitcoin’s price will rise in the coming months.: it would be a development in line with what often happens in the last quarter of the year following the halving.

Nonetheless, some analysts are already monitoring the market for an exit. Furthermore, the launch of Bitcoin ETFs in the United States, scheduled for this week, may not have a significant effect on prices.