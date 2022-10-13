A man and his mother set a young woman on fire after learning she was pregnant, police say

(CNN) — A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized in northern India after a man accused of raping her and impregnating her allegedly set her on fire in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.

Kamlesh Kumar Dixit, a senior police officer in the state of Uttar Pradesh, told CNN that the 18-year-old man and his mother were arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly having kerosene thrown at him. the teenager and set her on fire on October 6.

Police also accuse the man — who is also the victim’s cousin — of raping her about three months ago, after which she became pregnant, Dixit said.

Upon the news of the teenager’s pregnancy, her family and the alleged rapist’s family discussed whether the two should marry, Dixit added.

The Press Trust of India, the country’s largest news agency, reported citing police that the young woman was lured to the alleged rapist’s house under the pretext of marrying him, when she was allegedly set on fire. However, Dixit declined to comment on that detail after she was asked about it.

India has long struggled with an epidemic of violence against women and girls, amid a deeply patriarchal context. Now, activists point out that the alleged participation of a woman in this case demonstrates the scale of misogyny internalized in society.

“I have become so unmoved by stories like this. There is a lack of empathy in our country,” said Yogita Bhayana, an anti-rape activist from New Delhi. “For years, we have been trying to turn things around. This case demonstrates a flaw in our system. The girl should have been helped,” she added.

The status of the teenager and her pregnancy is unknown. CNN has reached out to the hospital where she is being treated for comment.

“There are loopholes everywhere”

Dixit, the senior police officer, said the alleged rape occurred about three months ago in the town of Mainpuri, some 270 kilometers southeast of India’s capital New Delhi.

This district in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, is a key target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (Save the Girl, Educate the Girl) campaign, which seeks to improve gender equality. gender in the country.

Large billboards bearing the campaign slogan and Modi’s photograph now represent a staple in the country’s northern states. However, activists point out that in the seven years since it was implemented, little has been done to empower women and girls. Also that crimes against women, such as rape, persist in India.

In December of last year, the campaign faced heavy scrutiny for spending nearly 80% of its funds on ads, rather than educational programs that facilitate change.

“You can have all the billboards in the world, but that alone will not solve this huge crisis in our country,” Bhayana said. She also added that money should be spent on educating boys and girls about consent, respect and women’s rights, as well as training police officers to better handle sexual assault cases.

According to Bhayana, many men in India still view rape as an “act of power” over women. And more often than not, violence goes unreported because the victim is too afraid to go to the police, or is often taught that she is ultimately to blame for any crime, she added.

Those beliefs appear to have manifested themselves in this case as well, as the girl did not report her alleged rape for three months, according to Dixit.

“There are loopholes everywhere,” Bhayana said, referring to India’s patriarchal social fabric and notoriously slow legal system.

In 2019, the central government approved a plan to open more than 1,000 fast-track courts across India, with the aim of helping resolve the backlog of rape and sexual offenses against minors.

However, according to data presented by the Minister of Law and Justice in the upper house of Parliament in December 2021, fewer than 700 such courts had been established.

Patriarchy in the courts of rape cases in India

Brutal acts of violence often grab headlines in Uttar Pradesh.

In December 2019, a woman died in the state after she was set on fire while traveling to testify in the trial against two men accused of raping her. The following year, a 19-year-old woman from the Dalit community––the lowest level of India’s caste system–– died after allegedly being gang-raped and strangled by men from higher castes, in a case that put highlights the struggles faced by minority communities.

And while India has taken some steps to protect women in recent years, the country’s courts have come under fire in the past for some of their controversial decisions in sexual assault cases.

In August, a judge in the southern state of Kerala ruled that a woman was wearing “provocative” clothing, effectively dismissing the sexual assault claim, sparking outrage in the country.

In 2017, a Delhi High Court judge said a man deserved “the benefit of the doubt” by acquitting him of rape charges in India. And he added that a “weak ‘no'” could still indicate willingness on the part of an alleged victim.

In another case in January 2021, a Bombay High Court judge found a 39-year-old man innocent of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl because he had not removed her clothes, meaning no skin contact. to skin

Following the brutal gang rape of a medical student in Delhi in 2012, legal reforms and harsher penalties for rape have been implemented. However, activists like Bhayana say more must be done to protect women and girls in the country.

“We are failing our women. Such brutality should never happen,” said Bhayana.