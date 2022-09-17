Entertainment

A man arrested two fingers away from the coffin of Elizabeth II, big moment of panic

Since Wednesday, September 15, the public can gather in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, exhibited in Westminster Hall. A special moment for the British who queue for more than 12 hours to approach the remains of the queen. Even David Beckham waited hours to pay his last respects to the sovereign. But not everything goes as planned. After one of the guards got sick, it was a member of the public who gave the guards a big scare.

Man arrested, moment of panic in Westminster

This Friday, September 16, 2022, the children of Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to him by guarding his coffin for about twenty minutes. Even King Charles III whose ridiculous demands make people cringe was there. But the evening was eventful. Around 10 p.m. a man was arrested, London police confirmed.

Why ? The latter tried to approach the coffin of the sovereign. If the police only indicate that the man caused a “disturbance“, several witnesses indicated that the man would have rushed towards the coffin: according to The Guardian, the man would have come out of the rows, would have jostled people and would have started running.l would then have climbed the steps to touch the coffin before being stopped in his tracks and carried by security outside the venue.

The streaming live stream even captured footage of the incident:

