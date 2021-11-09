A man attacked and wounded passersby in Oslo with a knife: he was killed by the police

OSLO – A man attempted to attack some people with a knife in the Bislett area, in Oslo, the capital of Norway, and was killed by officers, according to the reconstruction made by the police chief. Tore Solberg, to the issuer Norwegian Broadcasting (Nrk). The attacker, shirtless, allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar”. He was taken to Ulleval hospital after police shot him and he died of his wounds.

Three people were injured, including one officer seriously. “A patrol was close” to the scene of the attack and for this they managed to stop the man, said Brenden quoted by the Norwegian media. “At first the agents tried to run over him when he tried to stab a person”, but “the police car collided with a wall and it was at this juncture that the agents were attacked by the man”.

On social media, several unverified videos are shot on the man’s attack and the police hunting in the street. Eventually, after hitting him twice with the service car, the police managed to stop him.