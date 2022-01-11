A man beats his puppy dog ​​and a group of tourists raise $ 4,000 to buy and save him

He was beating him. He insulted him. A dog, still a puppy, was the victim of this violence. His executioner a man, perhaps under the influence of drugs. This story of mistreatment, however, took place in public, on the Rambla of Mar del Plata, a coastal city in Argentina: the attacker was walking with his pet, when at any moment he got angry and kicked him. because he walked slowly. The dog, even more frightened, resisted following him. So his owner hit him with the leash so hard it broke. The dog backed away, and he grabbed it again, yelled at him, insulted him and forced him to walk faster against his will.

But those who witnessed the scene did not stand still: some tourists and locals intervened in defense of the dog, as demonstrated by a video made by one of those present. Some local police officers also intervened who, after asking the man for his documents, did nothing else: «He is mine and I hit him when I want. He’s a puppy and I’m bringing him up, ”was the man’s unusual response to the police officers.

He beats a dog in the street, the tourists intervene and save him by buying him



And so those present thought to make a gesture of great generosity: organized a collection on the fly, 4 thousand dollars were collected to convince the man to give up the dog. Faced with that figure, the owner of the animal did not think twice and collected the money and walked away accompanied by the comments of those present: “Hello garbage.”

Some on the web have criticized what happened: not only the violence against the dog, but above all the immobility of the police officers because having paid that man could push him to redo the scene to get more money on the skin of poor animals.

The only positive aspect is the fate of the dog: that day on the Rambla there was a family consisting of two parents, the 17-year-old daughter and the grandmother. They were the ones who started the collection of money impressed by what they had seen and once they were safe they decided to adopt it. The family in Mar del Plata for the end of year holidays returned to Buenos Aires with an extra family member: Ciro, as they decided to call the four-legged friend.

