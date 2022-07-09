Entertainment

A man broke into one of the star’s New York residences

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to break into several buildings where Taylor Swift has a residence in the New York neighborhood of Tribeca. On March 26, the man first tried to approach the pop star’s home through an unlocked door and fled after running into a security guard.

On June 12, he repeated the offense by appearing in front of another building, contenting himself with “uttering threats through the intercom” to which a 32-year-old woman had responded, as revealed by a police spokesperson in a press release relayed by the HollywoodReporter. Arrested last Friday, the man should be charged with trespassing and harassment.

Neither the first nor the last

In recent years, Taylor Swift has repeatedly been the victim of this type of intrusion. In 2018, a man once broke into his Tribeca home and even took a nap there. The same year, another man was arrested near his Beverly Hills residence armed with a knife, rope and ammunition.

The following year, it was probably a burglar who had been arrested in front of a property owned by the singer on Rhode Island, while a man named Roger Alvarado, yet under a restraining order at the time, had gone so far as to break the window of one of the star’s New York lofts to get in. Fortunately, Taylor Swift was never at home at the time.

