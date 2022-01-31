A Man Called Otto: Rachel Keller stars in the Mr. Ove remake starring Tom Hanks

Rachel Keller is one of the newcomers to the cast of A Man Called Otto, the remake of the Scandinavian film Mr. Ove which will star Tom Hanks.

Filming for A Man Called Otto will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the cast, alongside Tom Hanks, there will also be Mariana Treviño (Overboard), Rachel Keller (Legion) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (6 Underground).

Marc Forster will direct the US adaptation of the novel written by Fredrik Backman, which has already become a film in Sweden with Hannes Holm behind the camera.

The new version of the story will feature a man named Otto (Hanks), a grouchy and lonely widower who follows his daily habits strictly, making life difficult for the neighbors he constantly observes. As soon as it seems that he has given up on life, the man forms an unexpected friendship with his new neighbors and Otto begins, slowly, to transform. But will he really be able to change?

The script was written by David Magee (Life of Pi), also involved as a producer.