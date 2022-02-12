A Man Called Otto: Sony buys Tom Hanks’ film for $ 60 million

Tom Hanks collaborated with the director Marc Forster (World War Z, Quantum of Solace) to develop a new play entitled A Man Called Otto and, lo and behold, Sony Pictures just acquired it for a staggering 60 million dollars!

This is the largest deal to date in the virtual European cinema market, which also surpassed the $ 55 million acquisition of The Pale Blue Eye, from Netflix, last year.

Sony buys A Man Called Otto, the new film by Tom Hanks, for a record price

But what is A Man Called Otto about?

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Fredrik Backman, A Man Called Ove (arrived in Italy with the name de The man who put the world in orderand available HERE), which tells the story of Otto (Hanks), “A grumpy and stern widower who keeps the rest of his neighborhood to his strict rules. But just as Otto is about to give up his life, he establishes a new friendship with his neighbors, who push him to undergo a transformation ”.

And with a similar storyline and an actor of Tom Hanks’ caliber, it’s easy to see why Sony put such a hefty investment into it.

Tom Rothman, president and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said: “What an incredible constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an outstanding director in Mark Forster; outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite script by David McGee; one of the best-selling books in the world; and our longtime partner, SF Studios. Elizabeth Gabler, Sony and I have already had the privilege of working with all these giants, but this time we feel like we have won the lottery. ”

Producer Wikström Nicastro added: “Tom and Elizabeth’s passion for the material and the vision of how to create a worldwide theatrical event blew us all. We couldn’t be more thrilled that Otto finds a home with our friends at Sony. ”

Wilson went on to say: “We are thrilled to partner with Sony, who have consistently shown their commitment to films and directors. In this era, which offers so many ways to have fun, we applaud Sony’s commitment to theatrical performances. ”

The rest of the cast includes Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. David Magee (The Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is adapting the script and serving as executive producer. Production on the film will begin this month in Pittsburgh.