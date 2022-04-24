NewsUS

A man dies after setting himself on fire outside the US Supreme Court.

The United States Supreme Court in Washington on October 2, 2021.
The United States Supreme Court in Washington on October 2, 2021.

(CNN)– A man who set himself on fire this Friday in the plaza outside the US Supreme Court in Washington has died, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was identified as Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado, an MPD spokesman said Saturday.

Bruce was airlifted to a local Washington hospital, where he died, according to the department.

Supreme Court Police, US Capitol Police and the MPD had responded to the incident, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

No one else was injured in the incident, a Supreme Court spokesman said Friday.

The incident follows a series of chaotic events in the district recently.

A shooting in Northwest Washington injured at least four people early Friday. On Wednesday, the U.S. Capitol was evacuated following a “probable threat” warning after the Federal Aviation Administration failed to notify Capitol Police about an Army Golden Knights parachute display at Nationals Park.

CNN’s Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

