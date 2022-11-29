A man dies in Madrid after being treated by SUMMA 112 at his home

A 48-year-old patient died this Saturday at his home after the intervention of SUMMA 112, who came after a call from the Arganda del Rey Continuous Care Point (PAC), in Madrid and which, according to the Rural Care Services Platform (SAR), during that day there were no doctors available.

In a statement, the SAR Platform explains that a person went to the Arganda del Rey PAC this Saturday to request urgent assistance at a very close home, for a young adult who was unconscious. At the PAC, two nursing professionals and two orderlies were on duty, of which a nursing professional and an orderly attended immediately.

At the home, where the local Police had also gone, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers began with a defibrillator and one or two minutes later the Summa 112 Advanced Support unit arrived, which continued with advanced resuscitation maneuvers for sixty minutes. approximately, until the maneuvers were suspended due to non-recovery of the pulse and the death of the patient was confirmed.

From the 16th to the 20th, and on the 23rd and 25th, without doctors

The SAR Platform indicates in the note “the correct functioning of the emergency team”, although it indicates that this patient had been unwell for days, as the family has reported, and in the PAC of Arganda there were no doctors between the 16th and the November 20 and the days 23 and 25, so they wonder what would have happened if that person had received medical attention in the days before Saturday.

Since the regional government launched the extra-hospital emergency plan, on October 27, according to the platform, the population has been “baffled” because they do not know if the emergency center is closed or open and if it will have the equipment or not. health care necessary for proper health care.

“The lives of our patients are being played with, to whom we have tried to provide the best care possible, which implies not only healthcare in an emergency, but also emotional support for family members and friends”, the group stresses. .

For the platform, the current out-of-hospital emergency plan, “imposed without taking into account the needs of the public, nor the real possibilities of health workers to provide adequate coverage to them, since they do not have complete equipment, is generating ” a lack of equity” in “access” to “quality health care.