A man falls from the top floor during the Harry Styles concert… Diddy goes out with Yung Miami…

June 13, 2022

Zayn Malik sings a song from One Direction

This is news that will give hope to One Direction fans! Zayn Malik, who had left the group in 2015 and had not hesitated to say all the bad things he thought about it, filmed himself singing their hit from 2013 You and Imore specifically the chorus of the song, and its high notes.

Would this pave the way for a rapprochement between the singer and his former colleagues? Zayn Malik is relatively discreet musically, and is more talked about in the tabloids. He was accused a few months ago of harassment and assault on Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex Gigi Hadid.

Diddy is dating Yung Miami

Man falls from top floor of Glasgow Stadium during Harry Styles concert

A man fell from the highest stand at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, during Harry Styles’ concert. Fortunately, as revealed by the BBC, his injuries were able to be treated on the spot.

“Officers were advised that a man fell from a grandstand at premises in Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday June 11, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was treated by medical staff,” Police Scotland said.