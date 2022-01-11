A man had a pig’s heart transplanted

AGI – A 57-year-old with a very serious heart disease was transplanted with a brand new heart grown in a genetically modified pig: it is an absolute novelty in the medical field that could change the life prospects of hundreds of thousands of patients who need transplants. organs.

This is the first successful transplant of a pig heart in a human. The operation, which lasted eight hours, took place on Friday in Baltimore, and the patient, David Bennett Sr, is doing well today, surgeons at the University of Maryland hospital said.

“There is pulse, pressure, it is a heart“said Bartley Griffith, head of the heart transplant program who performed the operation, The New York Times reports.

“It works and looks normal. We are galvanized, even if we don’t know how it will turn out: it has never been done before, “added Griffith.

© Medschool – University of Maryland Heart transplant from a pig

The step in the dark

The patient was practically terminal: he decided to undergo the surgical operation, still experimental, because he had no alternative nor could he wait for the heart of a human donor. And he knew he was in a dead end: “To die or have a transplant. And I want to live. I know it’s a step in the dark but it’s my final choice, “he said before surgery.

Bennett is still attached to the machine that kept him alive before the operation e his prognosis is uncertain. But his new heart is functioning and could be disconnected from life support machines in the next twenty-four hours.

The encouraging fact is that, after the surgery, in the first 48 hours, which are the most critical, his body did not show any signs of rejection, nor of having contracted any infections from the pig.

Previous

The operation in Maryland has a vague precedent why in recent months some surgeons in New York transplanted a kidney from a genetically modified pig into a brain dead person. Indeed, scientists have been working on gene editing technologies and xenografts, the transplants of organs and cells from a species other than humans, for years.

In the 1960s, chimpanzee kidneys were transplanted into some patients, but the luckiest patient lived for 9 months. In 1983, a baboon heart was transplanted into a child, renamed Baby Fae, but he only lived for twenty days.

Pigs offer the advantage of being easy to keep and reach the right size to be transplanted into a human body in just six months.

Considering that rejection is frequent even with transplantation from humans, the goal of using animals is obviously to create organs in sufficient numbers to meet the needs of the thousands of patients who need them.

The watershed

“This is an event that is a watershed,” commented David Klassen, of the United Network for Organ Sharing, a past as a transplant surgeon at the university where the futuristic operation took place.

“Doors are starting to open that will lead, I believe, to great changes in the way we deal with organ shortages. “While there are obviously obstacles, and indeed, he urged, we must keep our feet on the ground.” Events like these can be amplified by the press, it is important to keep a perspective. It takes time to develop such therapies “.

The ‘compassionate’ transplant

“I can’t wait to get out of bed,” said the transplant, who had always been bedridden for the past few months, just before going under the knife.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the transplant clearance on New Year’s Eve, an emergency authorization but given through the ‘expanded access’ provision, that is for compassionate use: when the experimental procedure, in this case the genetically modified pig heart, is the only option available to a patient who otherwise risks the life.

Before consenting to the transplant, Bennett – who had been hospitalized six weeks earlier with an arrhythmia that placed him between life and death – was informed of the danger and the fact that the operation had unknown risks and benefits.

© Medschool – University of Maryland Pig heart transplant

Not just any pig

The genetically modified pig was supplied by a regenerative medicine company based in Virginia; on the morning of the surgery the surgical team, led by Dr. Griffith, removed the heart from the pig and inserted it into a device to keep it unaltered.

Along with the anti-rejection drugs, the doctors also used a new drug, an experimental compound, which must help the body not recognize as foreign and reject the transplanted organ.