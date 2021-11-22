A man has discovered that he has had a worm in his brain for 20 years

A 38-year-old man lived for years with a worm in his brain. It happened in the United States, where a group of researchers placed a patient who arrived in the emergency room of the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston under observation.

The man, who had never suffered from convulsions in his life, was transported to the hospital in the middle of the night, after being found in spasms, shaking on the floor during a real seizure. His mental state of total confusion led the doctors to an initial diagnosis which later proved to be correct: the patient had been attacked by a very common parasite, the tapeworm, also known as the tapeworm.

It is a parasite that usually lurks in the human intestine but, in this particular case, he had chosen the man’s head as his seat, attacking it in several places. The presence of the tapeworm was revealed to researchers following a series of blood tests and brain scans, bringing to light numerous injuries made by this dangerous pest.

Due to its particularity, the case was published in a study that appeared on the New England Journal of Medicine. Cystercosis, or tapeworm infection, occurs as a result ofingestion of meat from infested animals eaten raw or not completely. It is in fact in the muscles of cattle, especially pigs, that the worm nests and proliferates, laying its eggs and then making its larvae hatch.

According to the study, the man may have ingested the tapeworm as much as 20 years before the first symptoms appeared who forced him to hospital during a stay in Guatemala. In fact, in this country, tapeworm infections are quite common among the rural population, affecting the local health system considerably.

Fortuna wanted that, after the appearance of the convulsions and the activation of the doctors, man managed to get rid of parasites completely, in a process that however took three years to reach a complete recovery.