A man is sentenced to 11 years in prison for operating a “Ponzi” scheme on the Island | Federal

Carlos Maldonado, owner of Business Planning Resources International Corporation (BPRIC), Glorimar Fashions and Tailoring, LLC, Global Business Insurance Agency Inc., and associate under incorporation documents with Pet Card Systems, Inc., and Datavos Corporation, was sentenced today. , Monday, to 11 years and three months (135 months) in federal prison for securities fraud and bank fraud, and ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

“The victims in this case, as in most cases, were promised an incredible return on investment for their hard-earned money. Unfortunately, the promises were based on lies and were taken advantage of by someone who used their desire for a better future to gain their trust and steal their dreams,” said Joseph González, special agent in charge of the FBI in Puerto Rico, in written statements.

Maldonado was also ordered to pay $1,986,734.26 in restitution to 46 of his victims.

Maldonado was charged with 16 counts of securities fraud and bank fraud on October 27, 2016. In December 2019, he was found guilty on all counts after a jury trial. The jury found that from approximately 2007 through 2012, Carlos Maldonado along with several associates fraudulently solicited and acquired more than $5,000,000 on behalf of BPRIC from more than 100 individuals and other businesses. As part of the fraudulent scheme, Maldonado and his associates provided bogus investment contracts to victims in Puerto Rico and the continental United States in exchange for their monetary investment in their bogus business ventures.

During trial, the government presented checks, bank records, emails, other documentary evidence, and testimonies from witnesses and victims that proved that the defendant made or caused to be made materially false and misleading representations to investors, including: (i) that the various companies were involved in legitimate business functions, which he knew were not true; (ii) failing to disclose to investors that their funds would be used to purchase and trade stocks and commodities in a ScottTrade, Foreex Capital Markets, LLC and other personal trading accounts, and for the expenses of the Maldonado family rather than finance bogus business ventures; and (iii) failing to disclose that fraudulently obtained investment funds would be used by Maldonado to purchase goods and services at retail stores, restaurants, and spend money on travel, rental, entertainment, and personal auto loan payments.

After the imposition of this substantive sentence by the United States District Judge, John Woodcock, the head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, emphasized that “investment fraud can take many forms, but its main feature is the promise of a fast and high return.

Fraudsters, posing as sellers or entrepreneurs, contact unsuspecting people and offer them seemingly exciting investment opportunities. Victims are lured by the promise of a deal that is “too good to be true” because it is not true. We want to remind the citizens of Puerto Rico that no investment is risk-free and that an offer with a high rate of return always means greater risk.

Before you invest, get information in writing, such as a prospectus or annual report, and beware if a salesperson pressures you to invest right away, promises quick returns, encourages you to borrow money or collect retirement funds to invest, Tells you to write false information on your account forms, or uses words like “guarantee,” “high yield,” or “limited offer.” As soon as you suspect you have been the target of a fraudulent scheme, please contact the authorities so we can prosecute those responsible and attempt to recover the stolen funds.”

“At the FBI we are committed to seeing these cases through to the end, but we need victims to come forward. If you think you or someone you know has fallen victim to one of these schemes, call 787-987-6500 or leave a tip online at tips.FBI.gov. Help us bring these criminals to justice,” added González.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Edward Veronda and Jeanette Collazo, and investigated by the FBI.