A man kills two people and injures four in Texas

Haltom City – A gunman killed two people and wounded four, including three police officers, before killing himself Saturday night in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas.

All of those injured in the shooting, which took place in a residential area, had injuries that were not life-threatening and were expected to recover. Haltom City police detective said early Sunday morning Matt Spillane.

The officers returned fire after being shot while responding to a call for shots fired at a home late at night. One agent was hit in both legs and another two in the arm. The suspect appeared to have committed suicide by gunshot.

The Texas Rangers, the elite division of the state police, would take over the investigation, he said. At first, the motive for the shooting was unclear.

“The main thing is how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man dead outside the building, the sergeant said Rick Alexander to WFAA-TV, at a press conference on Saturday night. The older woman who had called 9-1-1 was injured, she said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander added.