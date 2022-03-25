A man paralyzed by ALS was able to communicate thanks to a brain implant

For the first time, a 36-year-old man completely paralyzed from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was able to communicate thanks to an implant in his brain connected to a computer. The patient was able to ask about the music to listen to, “I want to hear Tool loud”, and was able to send an affectionate message to his son: “I love that cool son of mine”. The result was considered very promising, but we are still far from the possibility of having a universal device, which can work immediately with all people with diseases that prevent them from expressing themselves.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a neurodegenerative disease for which there is no cure. In a few years from the first symptoms, it irreversibly damages the neurons that control the voluntary muscles, making patients progressively prisoners of their body. Paralysis affects the limbs and in the more advanced stages also the eyes, while in many cases it does not damage the auditory system. Patients can therefore feel what is happening around them, but they have no way of reacting and expressing what they think.

Over the years, various solutions have been tested to alleviate communication problems. As long as ALS patients maintain a minimal ability to move a finger or toe, or to move their eyes, it is possible to interact with them by showing panels of letters and numbers, with which to compose words.

If movement is minimal and vision is impaired, healthcare professionals pronounce word lists, noting any signals from the patient. The process, however long and difficult, allows you to reconstruct entire sentences and understand the patient’s needs and thoughts.

In more advanced cases of ALS, muscle paralysis is such that those forms of communication are impossible. For this reason, various research groups have been working for some time on alternative solutions, which involve the analysis of the electrical signals emitted by the brain. Thanks to the availability of ever more powerful computers, artificial intelligences and ever smaller and less invasive systems, the sector is experiencing rapid expansion and has become a field of investment for companies and billionaires, including Elon Musk.

The result of the new experimentation is the result of years of work by some German researchers, who have recently published a study in the scientific journal Nature Communications. Among the authors are biomedical engineer Ujwal Chaudhary and neuroscientist Niels Birbaumer, who have been working in this field for some time and who have had some problems in the past, with a couple of studies contested by other research groups and scientific institutions.

Faced with the prospect of no longer being able to communicate with him, in 2017 the family of the patient with ALS approached the two researchers with the consent of the person concerned asking if there were experimental alternatives to maintain a communication channel, given that their relative he had decided to stay alive with the help of some machines.

The patient underwent a delicate surgical operation, in which two small electrodes were inserted into an area of ​​the brain involved in the control of movements. In the following weeks, the patient was asked to imagine moving various parts of the body, to see if these thoughts translated into some signal detectable by the computer to which the electrodes were connected. In this way, thinking of moving a limb or not, the patient could answer “yes” or “no” to specific questions, or compose sentences from a list of words or words from a list of letters.

However, the attempts were in vain and the researchers decided to follow a different path, applying the principles of “neurofeedback”, a technique that aims to help the patient to control certain brain functions and to intervene on them, thanks to some findings (feedback) that he receives while performing particular exercises.

The patient with ALS was offered a tone, then he was asked to try to reproduce it starting from a different tone and modulating it with his thoughts. The tone changed according to the impulses from the two electrodes as the patient imagined moving his eyes. In this way, after some practice, the patient was able to reproduce the tone that was proposed to him. He then had a way to say “no” with one tone and “yes” with another.

In about a year of experimentation, the patient was able to use his new skill to compose words and entire sentences. Having to choose from a list of letters, the process was quite long, but the researchers managed to shorten it by recovering a technique that the patient’s family had adopted, when he could still communicate with the movement of the eyes.

The letters of the alphabet have been grouped into five groups corresponding to five colors. A synthetic voice on the computer lists the colors and the patient answers “yes” or “no” depending on whether you want to use a letter in one group or another. The item then lists the letter selection, without having to list all those of the alphabet, and among these the patient can choose the desired letter more quickly to compose the word.

In this way the patient was able to express thoughts and wishes of various kinds. In addition to his appreciation for his son and musical tastes, he pointed out who he would like to communicate with and what he would like to eat, “A goulash and sweet pea soup”.

In their study, the researchers report that out of 107 days spent composing sentences, the patient was able to produce clearly interpretable sentences in 44 days at an average speed of one letter per minute. The process is very slow, but it is also the only way to communicate left to the patient and at the moment there are no alternatives.

However, the system is not perfect, it is calibrated on a single person and cannot yet be considered a reliable standard for making patients with paralysis due to trauma or disease communicate. The researchers also found a reduction in the accuracy of the system compared to the early days, with a considerable decline in the clarity of phrases. It is not clear what the causes are, although it is suspected that the problem derives from the degradation of the electrodes, constantly in contact with brain fluids. However, replacing them would not be easy and would expose the patient to excessive risks.

The study by Chaudhary and Birbaumer was received with great interest, but also with some diffidence on the part of various experts, because in the past the two researchers had performed similar experiments with other patients saying that they were able to make them communicate. They had published a couple of studies on the subject, which were then withdrawn following an investigation by the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft, a German government organization that deals with research funding.

It turned out that there were few videos of affected patients to show progress, and that the studies were lacking. The two researchers had also been accused of having invented some results and for this they had been sanctioned. The story is still open, because following the accusations, the researchers decided to sue the Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft.

According to the estimates of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, in Italy there are more than 6 thousand people affected by ALS and the figure is growing, with a forecast of about 2 thousand new cases every year. In almost all cases, the causes of the disease are not fully known, although some genetic factors associated with its occurrence are known. ALS usually occurs around the age of 60 with an average life expectancy of between 3 and 4 years; one in ten sufferers exceed ten years from diagnosis, while five per cent live for more than 20 years.

The system tested in Germany could favor essential forms of communication on the part of patients in the most severe phase of the disease, but the adoption of these solutions still poses many ethical problems. The interpretation of compound sentences is not always simple and in the case of communications on literally vital aspects, such as the choice of a patient to communicate that he no longer wants to be kept alive (for example with the aid of feeding machinery), the margin of uncertainty may be too high to understand the actual request of the data subject.