A man wants to kill Kendall Jenner

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old received a temporary restraining order after his intent to kill Kendall Jenner came to light.

The supermodel’s lawyers, Tmz reports, requested and obtained the ruling from a judge. On Thursday, a LAPD detective allegedly made Jenner aware of the plan of a certain Malik Bowker, who would cross the United States with the aim of shooting the 25-year-old. The man would have thought of buying an illegal weapon, killing the scion of the Kardashian house and then taking his own life.

Bowker is temporarily locked up in a psychiatric facility but could be released soon, according to what was written in the documents filed in the courts and that the gossip site was able to see. The ordinance states that the 24-year-old cannot get closer than 100 yards (91 meters) from Jenner. The story would have caused the model a strong state of stress and anxiety.

A naked man on his property – It’s not the only problem Kendall is having with some annoying strangers: Tmz also wrote that a 27-year-old broke into her property in the early hours of Sunday and that, after taking off his clothes, he tried to take a dip in the swimming pool. It was the security men who blocked him until the agents arrived.

At the time of the events, the 25-year-old was at home, but she never came into contact with the man.