A man with a big heart disappears in Andria: Salvatore Ieva

Another victim joins the long list that is unfortunately ravaging our city. Yesterday a simple and good man flew away, Salvatore Ieva, an esteemed and appreciated entrepreneur in the city, founder of a well-known metal company, but first of all a great benefactor, who has always worked in silence and concretely applying the Word of God. in the Holy Land some of his good works have “materialized”. We publicly thank him. And we too remember him with the touching words that the Dean Paolo Farina, his great friend, wanted to deliver to us all.

«Man with a big heart

Salvatore Ieva was an angel. Salvatore is an angel. One of those people for whom, if Heaven did not exist, they would have to invent it.

Salvatore was my older brother. You can’t count the good he did to me. We cannot count the good he did to those who asked for his help.

Salvatore had a weakness: the children of Bethlehem. If the stones of the “Hogar Niños Dios” could speak, if the wards of the “Caritas Baby Hospital” could speak, if the alleys of the refugee camps in Palestine could speak, … they would say of a good giant, a gruff beneficent, a heart as big as his generosity.

Salvatore wanted to go back to that tormented land, and he always talked about it, he who never missed an opportunity to be there, he who wanted to be there even when I went there with my students. Sorry, Salvatore, if I didn’t manage to satisfy you …

Now Salvatore’s good words and deeds remain. The facts, many, which he brought to fruition.

We are left with his voice, his vigorous handshakes, hugs.

The same ones we haven’t been able to give him in the last three weeks. The same ones who could not give him his wife, his daughters and his son with their respective spouses, grandchildren, and all his large family made up of employees of Allucom Srl, founded with his adopted brother, rather than a partner, Damiano.

None of us were able to hug him because Salvatore took him away from Covid. Yes, Covid took care of bringing him to the Holy Land.

Here, we have to say it: people are still dying of Covid and there is no denial that holds up in front of so much laceration, so much injustice.

I managed to talk to him on the phone a couple of times these days. I could hear his voice with difficulty, distorted by the lung ventilator to which it was attached, overwhelmed by the noise of the other equipment that kept him alive.

“Uncle, how are you?”. Yes, I have always called him that, “the uncle …”.

He could only whisper, “Thank you, I love you.” And she wept with emotion. He was always moved, Salvatore … just like his great friend Don Vincenzo.

“I love you too,” I repeated. “I love you”.

I want to repeat it again, also on behalf of those who have had the good fortune to meet him: “Thanks, uncle. Thanks, Salvatore. Thanks for everything. We love you.“».