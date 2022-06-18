A manager refuses to leave PSG this summer

Brazilian striker Neymar Jr. has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the near future, according to Spanish publication MARCA. The forward has informed everyone at the club about his decision.

The 30-year-old striker arrived in the French capital from FC Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a world record fee of around 222 million euros. However, his career did not take the upward trajectory expected of the most expensive player of all time.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG will have to part with some players this summer to balance their accounts. MARCA also report that UEFA have asked the Ligue 1 giants to explain their finances, which currently show a loss of around €224m.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has also accused Paris Saint-Germain of paying around €600m in wages. This figure does not even include Kylian Mbappé’s new three-year contract.

With all these financial problems, PSG needs to reduce its workforce to balance its accounts. One such player who can help improve his finances is none other than Neymar.

The Brazilian striker is currently under contract with the club until the summer of 2025. This means the Parisian giants can receive a significant transfer fee for their star player.

However, his salary is a problem. The 30-year-old Brazilian currently pockets around €50m a year before tax. However, very few clubs in the world can afford such monstrous salaries for a player. Even if PSG decide to sell the striker, Neymar has no intention of leaving Paris anytime soon.

Paris Saint-Germain have two high-wage strikers, the other being Lionel Messi. However, the club would rather not sell the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as he arrived last summer and has just one year left on his contract.

