A married couple is burned to death inside their sports car on the PR-52 express

Two people burned to death in the early hours of today, Thursday, after the car in which they were traveling caught fire in the middle of an accident that occurred on the PR-52 expressway, kilometer 7.2, in the direction of San Juan to Caguas.

The new day learned that the victims of the accident are the married couple Reynald Left Y Bethzaida del Valle. Relatives identified the couple, who would have been married for three years in August. According to the social networks of both, the relationship began in 2015.

According to the preliminary report of the Policemanthe crash occurred at 12:07 am, when the driver of a speeding sports vehicle collided with the left side of a Ford Ranger car.

This caused the driver of the sports car to lose control and crash into a metal barrier. The car caught fire as a result of the impact.

Police confirmed that the couple burned to death.

The bodies were transported to Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) for autopsy purposes. The identification of the victims will have to be completed by some scientific means, such as dental plates or whatever is determined, due to the condition of the victims.

Izquierdo was a contractor for several municipalities, to whom he supplied alarm equipment and maintenance, as well as fire extinguishers and fire alarms. Since 2014, it has had small contracts for these services, totaling $509,556 and running between $72,000 and $73,000 a year, according to the Comptroller’s Office Contract Registry.

Meanwhile, Del Valle had the company BL Enterprises registered, but the purpose of the corporation is not explained in the State Department registry.

Friends and acquaintances used social networks to express their sorrow over the death of Izquierdo and Del Valle, who had two children.

The sports car Left was driving at the time of the accident is believed to have been a McLaren.

The agent Julio Melendez Feblesattached to the San Juan Highway Patrol Bureau, investigates the accident together with the prosecutor Betzaida Quinones Rodriguez.

The journalist collaborated in this story Wilma Maldonado Arrigoitia.