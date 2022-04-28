A Marvel actor will give asylum to a Ukrainian family

benedict cumberbatch He is one of the actors of the moment. In addition to having a prolific career that continues to grow, the Briton has shown a big heart, being much loved by his teammates and fans around the world.

The interpreter is in full promotion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which he will again put himself in the shoes of Stephen Strange, also known as Doctor Strange.

In a recent interview, the actor confirmed that he will give shelter to a family of ukrainian refugees at home in the UK. The family was forced to leave their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

“They managed to get out of Ukraine, I am monitoring their progress every day,” he said. Cumberbatch to SkyNews. “Unfortunately, they are undergoing some medical treatment. To say any more about that would be an invasion of their privacy and too much about when they come and how that is handled would be an invasion of mine. I want to give them some stability after the turmoil they’ve experienced, and that’s inside my house.”

Also, the oscar nominated for the power of the dog, also revealed that he has been helping other Ukrainian refugees who have had to flee their country. Benedict has been associated with some ukrainian families who have arrived in the United Kingdom and do not have sufficient resources to cover the cost of living for the rest of their relatives on British soil.

“I’ve been trying to help financially with that on a couple of cases,” Cumberbatch said. Likewise, he encourages the rest of his Hollywood peers to act in a similar way. In the month of March, during a talk with the press within the framework of the BAFTAs, the actor urged Hollywood and UK politicians to create some kind of facility to facilitate the arrival of refugees in their country.

The actor at the BAFTA 2022 delivery

“We need to put pressure on our politicians to continue to create some kind of shelter … shelter here for people who are hurting,” Cumberbatch said. “Everyone should do everything they can. I think the news has already broken today that there has been a record number of people volunteering to drive people home. I hope to be part of that myself, ”said the actor, who has finally fulfilled that desire to be able to help others.

Since the news of the invasion by Russian forces in Ukraine was known, several have been the celebrities who have expressed their solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Likewise, some have initiated concrete actions to raise funds to help the victims.

At the beginning of March it transpired that Leonardo Dicaprio he had donated a generous sum of money to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, intended to support the country’s combatants and humanitarian aid. Others who also mobilized were Ashton Kutcher Y Mila Kunis. The couple launched a fundraiser through the GoFundMe site, with the goal of reaching 30 million dollars, and they have already raised more than 35 million dollars.