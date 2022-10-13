A Marvel/DC crossover? Dwayne Johnson is in! – Cinema news

On the eve of the release of Black Adam on October 19, Dwayne Johnson is upping the ante by discussing his grand ambitions for DC.

Last August, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said the studio wanted to build on what Marvel has built with its extended universe under the direction of its big boss, Kevin Feige.

Asked by variety on the possibility of becoming the kingpin of DC, Dwayne Johnson confided that the best position he could have was that of adviser. “I can help. I love DC. It’s in my blood”he pointed out.

“The idea is to evolve in the right direction and grow the DC Universe. I’m here to help in every way, and that includes finding the right leader, or leaders. “he specified.

Dwayne Johnson also spoke about his personal history with DC. “When I was little I grew up loving the Super Friends, especially Superman. But when I read my first Black Adam comic, I was smitten! His face was intense. He looked cool , different, badass and he was dark-skinned. So I automatically identified with him. I’ve been into DC ever since!”he explained.

MARVEL AND DC HAND IN HAND?

Variety then asked about a possible crossover between Marvel and DC in the future. “I am naturally optimistic”replied the one nicknamed The Rock. “I like the idea that we will see that one day. If the end goal is to have some kind of crossover that can be compelling, smart, cool for the fans, then let’s take the temperature with them”he continued.

“And if the fans like the concept, then let’s do it! This is how I run my business. I truly believe that anything can happen. Anything can happen with the right people, in the right place, with the right leadership, with the right good conversation”enthused the Hollywood star.

While waiting for a hypothetical reunion between Marvel superheroes and DC, Dwayne Johnson will be showing Black Adam on October 19.