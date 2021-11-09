a marvel in the first shots of Eternals

The world premiere of Eternals will be at the Rome Film Fest, a closing evening (October 24) with a bang and able to replicate the hype of Venice with prominent stars. The red carpet of the cast of the Marvel movie based on the comic published for the first time in 1976 and conceived by Jack Kirby, it will turn heads worldwide with Angelina Jolie absolute queen in a sort of déjà vu of the capitoline carpet of Maleficent 2 two years ago. The highly anticipated film by Chloé Zhao, Oscar winner for that masterpiece by Nomadland, will be released in cinemas on November 3 (5 in the USA) and the first tastings, from trailer to the poster passing through the photo from the set do not disappoint expectations. The first images of the film are top: Angie blonde is a vision (and even the hairstylist Cristiano Filippini agrees).

Angelina Jolie is Thena in Eternals

Angelina, but also Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani: credible and perfectly in the part in the posters of the first chapter of the saga starring a new team of “good” superheroes with extraordinary powers, the Eternal, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, i Deviants, both created by the called cosmic beings C.elestial.

“In general, I am not projected towards superhero or science fiction films. They are not genres that I am interested in exploring,” confessed Angelina Jolie to The Direct explaining the reasons that led her to accept the part of Thena after several no to similar characters, “however, it seemed like something else was going on with this film. It’s very character-centric. These guys are not Spider-Man or Captain America or the Hulk. Even hardcore fans may not know who the Eternals are. Introducing them all at once isn’t easy. “

In March 2019 the first rumors about Angie’s participation in the new Marvel blockbuster, which should have been released in the summer of 2020, then postponed several times due to the coronavirus emergency. On balance, the wait was worth it, see under the superglam red carpet and presentation with great fanfare in the shadow of the Colosseum. Let the countdown begin.

