A massacred white man is not news: so Davide was killed twice

What did Davide Giri have, compared to our other young compatriots murdered abroad, that was quickly forgotten after a day or so? Why was he the son of a lesser god? Why did a large part of the press play down the murder of the student? The response of the defenders of the mainstream media is predictable: while Valeria Solesin or Antonio Megalizzi, just to name two names, were killed by terrorists, Davide’s would be a crime story, without real “political” motivations. Yet, as Federico Rampini wrote in Corriere della Sera, speaking of the American liberal newspapers, almost unaware of the news, if Davide had been murdered by a white, rather than by a black, if the aggressor was for some reason linked to the extreme right , and if the victim had been supernumerary of dark skin, the case would have held court for weeks to denounce the growth of racism.

A racist murder, other than news, however, it was. The assassination chose David for the color of his skin. And this is an absolute taboo, which American and Italian mainstream journalism cannot deal with. For the beautiful souls of media progressism, in fact, racism is always that of whites against blacks or in any case against other ethnic groups. While, in the United States, it is well known that acts of racism by blacks against Latinos and Asians and vice versa occur every day, but with a greater prevalence of the former. In short, having long been a victim of racism does not make people of color immune to it; and after all, the wars in Africa, just think of Rwanda, were eminent racist conflicts, of ethnicity against ethnicity. All this is not unknown to the Mainstream Collective Journalist but must be hidden or at least minimized, in the name of a double dogma: the anti-Western one and that of self-blame. The anti-Western one is a legacy of 1968, for which all non-European peoples would be, if not good, at least justifiable, because for centuries they were dominated by Europeans, who would have colonized them.

The second Dogma follows: if we Westerners have exploited them, we are guilty and when they commit criminal acts, we must be indulgent. Poor David was therefore doubly unfortunate: to come across the wrong man at the wrong time and not have black skin.