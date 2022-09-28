News

A massive blackout leaves all of Cuba without electricity after the passage of Hurricane Ian, which caused serious damage and flooding on the island

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Cuba

image source, Reuters

Hurricane Ian has left extensive damage, flooding and massive power outages in its path through the western part of Cuba.

On the afternoon of this Tuesday, the Cuban authorities reported that a blackout has left the entire island without electricity.

“The National Electric System has an exceptional condition, 0 electricity generation (Without electricity service in the country), this complicated condition is associated with the complex weather conditions that have affected the infrastructure of the National Electric System,” the Cuban Electric Union said in a statement.

“The fault is given in the western, central and eastern links, it is a complex process that works with precision to restore it and the electrical system will be gradually restored between tonight and early tomorrow morning,” said the state electric company.

