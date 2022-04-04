A massive Final Fantasy 7 Remake mod improves over 6,000 game textures

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was launched last December on PC after passing through PlayStation 4 -in its original version- and PlayStation 5. At this time the community modder has released various mods that change aspects but also improve sections where there is room to squeeze current technology. Alezein has released a high-quality texture pack with a size of 49 GB, justified because updates more than 6150 textures of the scenarios.

This modder ensures that all those textures below 40964096 have been polished to replace them with others rescaled by artificial intelligence. It does not increase the geometry of objects – something that could be combined with other mods – and it does not cover the Yuffie episode that is part of integratebut the result should be sharper surfaces throughout the environment without changing Square Enix’s vision, since in this case stone or wood textures have not been replaced by similar ones, but the same ones remade with neural networks.

affect performance

Of course, use this pack affect game performance on PC, so it’s not recommended on teams that have difficulty getting the title to work smoothly. Its author advises playing with the settings to find a good balance between detail and fluidity. “It still works perfectly with my GTX 1070, and it has little jerks in places in Sector 7 regardless of mod,” says Alezein.

He also warns that we might see some clashing textures in cases where “the texture was probably in a terrible state, for example the rock wall near Aeris’s house. Rescaling is not magicyou can’t fix that without manually editing the textures or creating a new one from scratch”, something that could take years, as has happened with the mod spanish Resident Evil 4 HD Projectwhich sought out the original Capcom sources during development.