A master of horror revealed which is his favorite movie of the genre in recent years

the horror master John Carpenter revealed which is the film of the genre that he most admires in recent years. Carpenter is one of the great legends of the horror genre and is recognized for directing true classics like Halloween (1978) and The Thing (1982).

carpenter He is currently working as a producer and composer on the new Halloween trilogy and told what his favorite horror movie of recent years.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Carpenter revealed that the film “Let The Right One In” (Dejame Entrar), which was released in 2008, is one of his favorites of the genre.

“Let The Right One In” premiered in 2008 and had a remake in 2010.

“I think it’s a great movie. I think it’s a film that reinvented the vampire genre and I admire it a lot for it,” he explained. carpenter.

The film in question was released in 2008 and was directed by the Swedish Tomas Alfredson. It is an adaptation of a novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist. The film tells the story of Oskar, a shy 12-year-old boy terrorized by thugs who befriends Eli, a mysterious neighbor, whose arrival coincides with a series of mysterious deaths. Even though the young man thinks she is a vampire, he tries to make her friendship over her fear.

“Let The Right One In” was critically acclaimed upon its release and, in 2010, had its own American remake directed by Matt Reeves and starring Kodi Smit-McPhee and Chloe Grace Moretz. In addition, Showtime is currently developing a series that would premiere in about months.

carpenter tends to analyze very critically the current affairs of the film industry and the horror genre in particular, for which its support for “Let The Right One In” It can serve for many to discover the film or to see it again after many years.

