A master’s degree from the UMU, among the postgraduate studies in reproductive biology and medicine with the greatest impact – Cartagena News

A master’s degree from the UMU, among the postgraduate studies in reproductive biology and medicine with the greatest impact

An investigation by the University of Murcia (UMU) analyzes the educational offer of master’s degrees in the reproductive field worldwide with very positive results for the institution.

​

​research staff of the University of Murcia (UMU) has carried out the study ‘Expansion of the educational offer: the world panorama of master’s programs in reproductive sciences and medicine’, recently published in the prestigious magazinea Biology of reproduction.

The research has been carried out jointly with Northwestern University, United States, thanks to the relationship that both universities have had for years. The study has concluded that the UMU master’s degree in Biology and Technology of Mammalian Reproduction is very well positioned globally in terms of employability, scientific publications and doctoral training rates worldwide. According to the authors, “this master’s degree offers multidisciplinary training that allowsGraduates opt for different career paths: human reproduction, the livestock industry and research”.

New professional opportunities

“Reproductive health is the basis of general health, so research in biology and medicinereproductive health is essential”, explain the authors of the UMU. To do this, they say it is necessary to have trained scientists and professionals, “which is a challenge given the relatively small and limited size of the field.”

I didn’t exist beforean specific studies for training in this area, solely for research activity. The emergence of postgraduate studies in reproductive biology and medicine have turned out to be a breakthrough for the production of a pool of professionalsprofessionals who have seen their professional goals fulfilled thanks to the opportunity to have new job opportunities.

Student connectivity as a key element of success

To carry out the research, the world supply ofe master’s degrees as well as their organization and impact, among other characteristics. The study has concluded that the infrastructure and support, and the connectivity of the program and alumni networks are two key elements in the success of the programs.

The UMU, which celebrates its nineteenth edition of this master’s degree, has already contributed to the training of more than 300 students, “which shows that the master’s programs in reproductive sciences are an important educational mechanism”, explain the authors.

More information

Ataman-Millhouse, LM, Monahan, P., Willingham, R., Vigone, G., Soulakis, M., Gadea, J., Jimenez-Movilla, M., Romar, R., Canovas, S., Woodruff, TK, Duncan, FE, 2022. Broadening the educational pipeline: the global landscape of master of science programs in reproductive science and medicine. Biol. Reprod.

Master’s website: https://www.um.es/web/estudios/masteres/bio-tecno-mamiferos