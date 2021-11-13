A maxi pole of innovation. So Calabria tries to take off

The laying of the first stone is scheduled in less than two months, the end of the interventions, however, in July 2023. Almost 20 months, a time considered sufficient by the promoters of the Harmonic Innovation Hub, to start in Tiriolo, a few steps from the University of Catanzaro, from the headquarters of the Region and from Lamezia Terme airport, one of the main Italian hubs for innovation and designed to foster technological and entrepreneurial progress throughout the Mediterranean area. Azimut Libera Impresa Sgr, through the Infrastructure Fund for Growth, and the Entopan think tank, led by Francesco Cicionehave in fact closed an agreement destined to represent a turning point in the hitherto uncertain path in Calabria regarding innovation and development of the productive fabric. The project in which Azimut has decided to invest 35 million will be carried out after the purchase (for 10.7 million) of a former Telecom infrastructure site, which without any addition of new building volumes, will be redeveloped and re-functionalized in a green perspective on the basis of an architectural concept developed by Progetto Cmr di Massimo Roj. The objective of the project is the creation of a stable innovative ecosystem engaged in the research and development of cutting-edge technological solutions, capable of giving effective answers to the main environmental, social and economic criticalities of the Mediterranean area, while promoting growth , the sustainable and equitable development and progress of the same areas.

