a Mbappé-Messi controversy defused!
Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!
Definitely, Kylian Mbappé did not have a restful weekend. Entangled in personal concerns, the native of Bondy saw a controversy arise with Neymar around the famous “penaltygate”.
Shortly after his “altercation” with the Brazilian, the canvas began to ignite on a possible another with Lionel Messi when some thought that the Frenchman had jostled the Argentinian during the game.
Mbappé did not rush Messi
But as Florent Torchut’s footage shows, the Bondy native just walked past the seven-time Ballon d’Or when he asked Neymar if he could kick the second penalty. A close-up on Twitter had gone viral where we saw the 2018 World Champion jostle the Argentine legend, the latter responding with a dark look.
The same scene in a wide shot, without slow motion & without the black and white which dramatizes the so-called “shoulder strike” of #Mbappe and the “black look” of #Messi
— Florent Torchut (@FlorentTorchut) August 14, 2022
to summarize
After Neymar, it is a potential controversy with Lionel Messi that could have emerged for Kylian Mbappé. But this was quickly defused. Indeed, some believed that the Frenchman had jostled the Argentine on purpose.