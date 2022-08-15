Entertainment

a Mbappé-Messi controversy defused!

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Geyoro, Karchaoui and Périsset’s “Little Sister” interview!

Definitely, Kylian Mbappé did not have a restful weekend. Entangled in personal concerns, the native of Bondy saw a controversy arise with Neymar around the famous “penaltygate”.

Shortly after his “altercation” with the Brazilian, the canvas began to ignite on a possible another with Lionel Messi when some thought that the Frenchman had jostled the Argentinian during the game.

Mbappé did not rush Messi

But as Florent Torchut’s footage shows, the Bondy native just walked past the seven-time Ballon d’Or when he asked Neymar if he could kick the second penalty. A close-up on Twitter had gone viral where we saw the 2018 World Champion jostle the Argentine legend, the latter responding with a dark look.

to summarize

After Neymar, it is a potential controversy with Lionel Messi that could have emerged for Kylian Mbappé. But this was quickly defused. Indeed, some believed that the Frenchman had jostled the Argentine on purpose.

World Eleven

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter has grown up: here are the photos

30 seconds ago

Madame Web: They filter the possible main characters | Films

2 mins ago

Chapter 4′ is going to be the longest movie in the saga, and this is why

9 mins ago

Britney Spears: Jennifer Lopez gives her full support to the singer!

11 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button