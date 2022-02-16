A McLaren in Laveno? That’s why and who it belongs to





It is a car that certainly does not go unnoticed and that in these days you could happen to cross the roads of the province of Varese and Lake Maggiore. But what’s a McLaren doing around here?

Behind it there is a promotional initiative linked to our territory. “Thanks to the images that combine cars and heritage, we want to bring British guests and visitors to Varese,” he explains Ivan Drogo English president of Assocastelli illustrating the initiative promoted by Assocastelli and Motori di Lusso which uses the exclusive car.

Villa Bossi in Bodio Lomnago, Villa Orsi in Azzate and Villa Tarlarini in Laveno Mombello are the three residences of the Assocastelli network that have been chosen and included in the itinerary. These are “live” locations used for events and hospitality. The car used for the tour is the McLaren 720s spider, a car certainly not affordable for all budgets. Its list price is in fact around 300 thousand euros which is further increased as a result of the customizations. It is equipped with a powerful 4-liter engine that delivers over 700 horsepower. McLaren represents one of the most prestigious brands symbol of high sportsmanship in the world of motoring, it was founded in the 60s by the New Zealand driver Bruce McLaren.

Today the company is majority owned by the Kingdom of Bahrain fund. King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, one of the richest men in the world, has lived extensively in England, having studied at Cambridge, and is passionate about motors and heritage. McLaren is represented in Italy by the Fassina group of Milan founded by Tony Fassina and today led by his son Aldo Fassina.

The initiative is to visit Varese’s vintage and historical architectural and real estate heritage aboard the McLaren, immortalizing images of the car and villas to make everything visible in England. In fact, the images of Varese’s heritage, thanks to Assocastelli which owns a delegation in the United Kingdom entrusted to Sir Benjamin Slade, will be promoted in Wooking, Surrey, a town of 60,000 inhabitants 50 km from London, home to the McLaren headquarters. Wooking is located in a strategic position just 20 km from Heathrow airport which British Airways and Ita Airways connect with a direct flight to Milan Linate airport (the duration of the flight is only two hours).

The initiative is promoted by Assocastelli, an association of managers and owners of period and historic propertiesrepresented by the national president Baron Ivan Drogo Inglese and represented on the territory of Varese by the delegate Simona Beretta and from the Motori di Lusso format conceived by Alessandro Colombo in collaboration with Riccardo Banfo and Matteo Carcagna.