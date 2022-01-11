a medical student arrested

A night of love that leads to an absurd quarrel out of jealousy, yet another. And a medical student who grabs a knife in the kitchen and attacks his ex-girlfriend, cutting off her finger. It happened two days ago in the area Tor Vergata. The young man, 28, was arrested on charges of injury – the girl was diagnosed with 21 days of prognosis – and even attempted murder. The victim, who studies Chemistry at the University of Tor Vergata, has already been heard by the investigators and filed a complaint.

Rome, bites his partner’s tongue after a quarrel out of jealousy: shock in a b & b in Trastevere

THE APPOINTMENT

The couple separated a few months ago, due to constant arguments and his aggression and excessive jealousy. The two, however, started talking on the phone again during the Christmas holidays. They wrote messages and phoned each other for days. Then, they decided to try dating again. She thought the wannabe doctor had changed, she believed he would no longer scare her with screams and outbursts. So, in recent days, she decided to give him another chance: she agreed to go out with him and spend the evening together. The next morning, however, the problems began. Immediately after waking up, he asked the young woman to be able to see her cell phone: he claimed that in the period spent away the girl had started dating other people and was looking for evidence. She defended her privacy and refused to show the 28-year-old her smartphone. The suspect’s reaction was violent: he threatened the student, frightening her. He attempted to slash her using a key that he pointed to her neck, pressing down on her throat.

The girl, terrified, first tried to defend herself, then agreed to show the suspect the phone: she feared she had no choice and thought she could appease her anger. Instead, the situation worsened.

In the cell phone, among the messages of the last period, there were some chats between the student and an ex-boyfriend of hers. There was nothing in the dialogues that suggested a flashback, but those words were enough for the suspect to go on a rampage: he accused the young woman of having betrayed him, grabbed the girl by the neck and started to banging her head against the wall, hard. When she managed to free herself from the grip and escape, he started chasing her all over the house, shouting and insulting her. Once they got to the kitchen, he grabbed a knife and threatened the victim again. From violent words he moved on to deeds, trying to hit the young woman. And he succeeded: one of the blows reached the girl in the hand. The blade severed part of the left thumb.

When he realized he had crossed the line and realized that the injuries could become serious, the medical student called for help. 118 paramedics arrived at the apartment and took the student to the hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with healing injuries in 21 days. The carabinieri of the Tor Vergata company, on the other hand, after listening to the victim, arrested the ex-boyfriend. The prosecutor Eleonora Fini, owner of the file, asked for custody in prison on charges of injury and attempted murder.