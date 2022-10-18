a medical student discovers in class that she is pregnant and this is how her classmates react

What seemed like just another gynecology class has ended up becoming a video that has spread like wildfire on social networks and has already accumulated millions of views. It all started when Samantha, a gynecology student from Charleston (United States), posted what happened during one of her classes on her Tik Tok account.

“When you’re in the lab and discover a surprise“, These were the words with which Samantha accompanied the brief graphic document. In the video you can see how one of the students is performing an ultrasound on another classmate.

Everything seems normal until suddenly a fully formed baby appears on the screen: “What is this?the girl asks.

The reaction of the rest of the young people present in the room is not wasted: they have just discovered that one of their companions is pregnant. Without knowing very well what to do or how to act, they just look at each other strangely and remain silent.

A few minutes after sharing the video on Tik Tok, the reactions of the users were not long in coming. Most Internet users wanted to know how the story ended, while others understood that it was a curious way of confessing the news of the pregnancy to their companions.

A couple of days later, and after go viralthe protagonists of this story have published a video to reveal all the details and clarify the doubts of the users: “We would like to say that everything was ready. We had the idea and in the end everyone got involved. We thought that perhaps only 100 people were going to see him, he is very crazy, he just wanted to clarify that everything was false, but it was a lot of fun, “they have confessed after the commotion.