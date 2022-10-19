a medical student discovers this in class and it goes viral

What seemed like just another gynecology class has ended up becoming a video that has spread like wildfire on social networks

What seemed like just another gynecology class has ended up becoming a video that has spread like wildfire on social networks and already accumulates millions of views. It all started when Samantha, a gynecology student from Charleston (United States), posted what happened during one of her classes on her Tik Tok account.

The young woman in question has posted on her TikTok account for a few seconds that they have left their followers speechless and to the rest of the people who have seen the video. “When you’re in the lab and discover a surprise,” she wrote.

And what a surprise. In the video you can hear how they are pointing to the different parts of the body that can be seen on an ultrasound. Everything seems normal until suddenly a fully formed baby appears on the screen: “What is this?the girl asks.

The reaction of the rest of the young people present in the room is not wasted: They just found out that one of their classmates is pregnant. Without knowing very well what to do or how to act, they just look at each other strangely and remain silent.

A couple of days later, and after go viralthe protagonists of this story have published a video to reveal all the details and clarify the doubts of the users: “We would like to say that everything was ready. We had the idea and in the end everyone got involved. We thought that perhaps only 100 people were going to see him, he is very crazy, he just wanted to clarify that everything was false, but it was a lot of fun, “they have confessed after the commotion.