A medical student from the UIB, awarded a scholarship by the Society of Pathological Anatomy, publishes his first research – Salud Ediciones

Toni Bosch Taltavull, in the fourth year of the Medicine Degree at the UIB, has published his first research paper in the Spanish Journal of Pathology.

A Medicine student at the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) awarded a scholarship by the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy, Toni Bosch Taltavull, in the fourth year of the Degree, has published his first research paper in the Spanish Journal of Pathology. This work is the result of having obtained one of the Horacio Oliva Scholarships awarded annually by the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy among third, fourth and fifth year students from all the Faculties of Medicine in Spain.

It is a competitive call to which numerous Medicine students present themselves annually and which is decided by the CV of the candidate and the professor tutor who endorses the candidacy from one of the Spanish Faculties. The scholarships are intended to enhance knowledge of this important medical subject and encourage the vocation for the specialty among students. From July to September 2021 Bosch carried out a stay in Pathological Anatomy at the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona.

The work is entitled “Yellow nail syndrome. Presentation of a case with autopsy study” and is signed first by Toni Bosch Taltavull, followed by Javier Gimeno and Adrián Puche (Pathological Anatomy), María Lourdes Cos (Internal Medicine), Gemma Martín (Dermatology) and Belén Lloveras (Pathological Anatomy ), all from Hospital del Mar in Barcelona. Yellow nail syndrome – according to the summary of the publication – is a rare disease of unknown etiology, characterized by yellowing of the nails, respiratory manifestations and primary lymphedema.

There is little scientific literature in reference to autopsy studies of patients with this syndrome, as well as regarding its etiology, although it is postulated that it is caused by a malformation of the lymphatic ducts (always according to the ‘abstract’ of the work). In this article “we present the case of a patient diagnosed in life with yellow nail syndrome, in whose autopsy study some previously undescribed findings were found, such as dilation of the sinuses of the mediastinal and splenic lymph nodes.”





Readings:

56