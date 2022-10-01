a medicine for mental health and sleep hygiene

Much has been said about the multiple benefits that reading brings to your mental health. Reading improves memory, concentration, relieves stress, and also gives you the best conditions for sound sleep.

It is one of the best medicines for mental health and sleep hygiene. This activity contributes to cognitive reserve and helps us build material for our dreams.

These are the benefits of reading before bed:

Helps to disconnect from day to day. When night falls the body is that it can no longer, not to mention our head. It is a continuum of information that passes by at great speed to make a compilation of everything that has been experienced, and that tries to plan the next day.

Promotes relaxation and helps to fall asleep. Creating a reading routine or habit before bed will help us relax and fall asleep. This routine will be a clear warning for our body and mind to begin to disconnect and rest.

It increases concentration, activates memory and helps to dream. It helps us increase our ability to concentrate, while activating our memory and recall. This state of concentration and assimilation prior to sleep will make it more likely to dream.

Helps sleep better. Rest helps both the body and the mind rest and recharge. That is why it is of the utmost importance to sleep well and reading helps in this. In fact, 39% of people who read before bed sleep very well.

To guarantee rest, we must also think about the food we eat at night. When thinking about what to have for dinner, it is best to bet on good quality products with high nutritional density and that allow easy digestion to avoid feeling bad during the night. There are five foods we should avoid:

Any food with sugar should be avoided at night. According to the European Sleep Institute, it states that people who consume large amounts of sugars have a shorter deep sleep. Although the chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa it is considered a good food to include in our diet, it is not optimal to consume at dinner. This product has in its interior an alkaloid analogous to caffeine. The digestion of legumes It is not easy and there are people who produce gases derived from the fermentation of the fibers they contain. This in the middle of the night can translate into problems with rest. The spicy products They usually cause a little heavier digestion. For this reason it is not optimal to dine on spicy foods. The cruciferous They are products that have a lot of fiber inside, so they often ferment in the intestine and increase gas production. After all, at dinner you have to prioritize easily digestible foods to guarantee a subsequent sleep with the minimum number of possible interruptions.





read also

Sarah Solache





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Mary Homes