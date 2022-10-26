“A medicine that is fair for all is necessary”

A thousand American primary care doctors are in Madrid at the symposium Advancing Community Health and Well-Being promoted by Somos, an initiative founded by Dr. Ramon Tallaj and which brings together more than two thousand doctors who care for people without resources in the state of New York.

Letter of reflection on current medicine

Within the framework of this symposium, Msgr. Vicenzo Paglia has announced a Charter, which will reflect the importance of the relationship between primary care physicians and patients.

A relationship that is not commercial but that goes further, considering the patient in his personal integrity, and that is the beginning of a “political, cultural and economic reflection of health to give rise to a new medicine that is fair for all” , underlined the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

“We see economic injustices and health injustices” Paglia continued and “a cultural revolution is necessary” in this sense.

Paglia has focused especially on what he has called “a new people living in the world” and that is the elderly.

Currently, he has highlighted “the elderly are more than ever in the world, millions of people who make up an unknown people, ignored, on which no one reflects”. In this sense, he has stated that “thanks to medicine we live 30 more years and we don’t know why. All of us, not only governments, but also in the Church, must reflect on the elderly”.

Paglia has recalled the events recently experienced during the coronavirus pandemic; a few months in which thousands of people died. In this context, he has stated that “we were all facing the same storm but on different boats; the boats of the poor, of the elderly, those were destroyed with tremendous cruelty, sometimes without being able to say goodbye to relatives.

Of these elders “many of them died more from loneliness than from the virus”, said Paglia, who stressed that “the most important vaccine is love in an individualistic society”, hence the importance of this letter, already in March.

WE ARE Community Care

For his part, the executive director of SOMOS, Mario Paredes, has presented this organization that was born 7 years ago by the doctor Ramón Tallaj and whose objective is to “humanize the health system” especially in the state of New York.

Its mission is to humanize and elevate primary care, and therefore the health conditions of the population, especially that of the so-called inner city.

Ramón Tallaj, founder of SOMOS, has emphasized the relationship between the patient “and the one who cures him, which is what we know as medicine”.

Today, SOMOS cares for more than a million people without resources and its network of doctors, many of them of Hispanic origin, care for patients who are beneficiaries of Medicalaid in New York City with a holistic, comprehensive approach.

A thousand of these doctors have come to Madrid, the venue for this year’s medical symposium focused on health equity and universal and guaranteed access to health.