A meeting for life, Canale 5 / The director of Belle & Sebastien is back on the air

A meeting for life will be broadcast today, Sunday 8 August 2021, on Canale 5 starting from 16.20. We are faced with a 2017 French film directed by Nicolas Vanier, known to the public for having directed Belle & Sebastien in 2013, the film adaptation of the famous Japanese cartoon that aired in the 80s. In the cast we have François Cluzet, who has obtained 4 nominations for the Cesar Award as best actor for films: – The mountain doctor, Almost friends, Le dernieur pour la route – A l’igine -. Jean Scandel in the film plays Paul, this is his most important film work.

The pleasant nights, Rete 4 / The great Armando Crispino returns to Mediaset in the afternoon

A meeting for life, the plot of the film

The story of A meeting for life is set in the Paris of the 30s, Paul is a child who lives in a Parisian orphanage and every day from the window of his room he always sees the same horizon: the high walls of the building where he was imprisoned as a child. He is entrusted to a cheerful-spirited lady who lives in the countryside named Celestine, and her husband Borel, a strict gamekeeper who runs a large estate in Sologne. Once adopted, the little boy is catapulted into a mysterious world where there is a ruler who rules a wild region. The immense forest, the animals, the crops, the moors, all belong to a silent widower Count with a gruff and taciturn character.

The band of the honest, Rai 3 / Toto and Peppino tell us about the Italy of their time

The Count is in favor of the presence of poachers on his estate, while Borel instead persecutes them to remove them from the estate. In the heart of Sologne, Paul under the careful guidance of gamekeeper Borel, a lover of animals and all that nature offers, learns about life and respects the forest but above all learns its secrets. Together they protect an old deer that the Count would like to kill, but in the end he will set him free. Paul did not arrive in that place by chance, the child is the son of the Count’s eldest daughter who, after learning that her daughter was married to a poor young man, threw her out of the house.

Loading... Advertisements

The Lost World: Jurassic Park / Streaming of the film on Italy 1 “stereotypes and dejavu”

The girl lives her love happily until the man has to leave his woman to go to war where he will lose his life. The young wife will die in childbirth giving birth to Paul. Before dying, the old Count will discover that the boy is his nephew and will leave him heir to the estate and the castle.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED