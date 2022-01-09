A meeting has been convened with representatives of general practitioners

“We are living in a very delicate moment. And in this phase the work done by general practitioners is indispensable “. Thus the Covid Catania emergency commissioner, Pino Liberti, who on Monday 10 January will participate in an urgent meeting convened by the head of the territorial activities department with the institutional representatives of general practitioners. “The meeting – explains Liberti – will serve to discuss, given the gravity of the situation, how, at the provincial level, the work of general practitioners, indispensable actors in this emergency, can be facilitated. Communication between Usca and general medicine must be improved by all means “. “I’m sorry that my statement (” Avoid asymptomatic patients end up in hospital because without interlocutors “) has created discontent. Precisely – continues Liberti – that it was not referred in any way to general practitioners. I was referring to the call center of the Covid emergency, which in recent days is struggling to give timely answers to all users. We receive on average about 35,000 phone calls a day. But we can only answer 10% of the calls. I know very well the tiring work carried out by the doctors of general medicine and their commitment is very precious. It is a time of great difficulty for everyone. We are going through a bad period, but I am confident. With the contribution of all we will be able to overcome this emergency “.