A member of the PSUV became the head of the ELN in Venezuela and whips the inhabitants of a town

A member of the PSUV became the head of the ELN in Venezuela

The chief of the guerrilla in Elorza, José Bladimir Bigott aka El Mechais Venezuelan and went from being part of the Opposition to being religious, to which the FARC will spare his life, to be a member of the PSUV until he fell into National Liberation Army (THE N). Today he has the people terrified because, together with the military and police, has persecuted farm owners, steals property, threatens and extorts. In addition to Mecha and his group, more recently another ELN commander, alias Danilo, arrived in the town with more than 40 or 50 men, according to residents of Elorza, a Rómulo Gallegos municipality in the state. rush.

“We have no one to report to, because the CONESthe GNBthe Armythe SEBIN they walk with him THE N. There is a lot of fear in the town”, he tells Infobae a woman terrified by the violence that the guerrillas brought to the town.

“Alias ​​El Mecha is Venezuelan, a native of Elorza, he arrives at the houses of the people he wants to get out of town, with 10 armed men, including Daniel Ramos alias the eyeballamong others as aliases Moustache and aliases the joseph. They openly say they work with the government. They work with the People’s Police, with the Army, with the Sebin (Bolivarian Intelligence Service)”, assures the woman.

Alias ​​El Mecha, located at the back of the group (second from right to left) finances activities in Elorza



Many in Elorza remember El Mecha as a fervent militant of the opposition party Primero Justicia (PJ). “He campaigned for Henrique capriles radonski. He was a candidate for councilor of the Opposition for the indigenous, then he was a candidate for mayor in an election in 2012 and appeared in photos with Capriles. Some time later he was with the Chavistas and earned the rejection of the opponents and notice that now he is a little boss of the ELN with risqué airs, ”he tells Infobae a young opposition leader.

The alias group El Mecha, is made up of “also Daniel Ramos, José the one who worked at the gasoline pump, there were more than 50 armed people who celebrated the collection of vaccines.”

Bigott feels comfortable in his territory, where he has lived forever. “His family owns a hardware store. On pages like Defiendo a Elorza and Ramón Sin Pena there are many complaints about what is happening in the area. Here there was always the National Guard and the State Police, in charge of Commissioner Méndez, who works with El Mecha; recently they installed another command, this one of the National Police, in charge of Commissioner Jara; all rabble rousers, they are terrible. The town is cornered. They ask for money, food, cattle, drinks, everything”, says a woman who speaks with Infobae begging not to be discovered “because I am afraid”.

But it is not only her who says it, many in the municipality agree that they are being extorted by the police, the military and the guerrillas. “He has no idea what it means to keep a little cattle, sow, harvest and these guys come looking for anything from a package of flour to a cow and they always claim that they should give it to the superior in Saint Ferdinand and in Caracas. They have us ruined. “They are also allied with the police commander. They ask for cattle and money to recover stolen things”, reveals the owner of a farm whipped by officials.

Alias ​​Mechas’s house is in the Urbanization Aeneas Perdomo, at the end of Calle 2, next to the Church, in Elorza. “But he has other houses. And more than 20 armed men gather there. Mecha goes to sleep in another house that she has by the Arsenio Well”.

On August 6, at noon, the elenos caused a shooting in the town, which several witnesses confirmed. “They arrived at a barbershop and shot an underage boy named Reiner, who managed to flee and the neighbors protected him so that they would not kill him. The boy’s mother is a disabled, deaf and dumb ladywho was desperate. Some elderly people almost died of fear and had to be hospitalized “

On the other hand, “alias El Mecha has been financing sports teams or clubs, where he also bets millions of pesos, because he knows that what is going on here is the Colombian peso even though the official currency is the bolivar.”

The head of the guerrilla in Elorza, José Bladimir Bigott alias “El Mecha”

When asked why there were no massive denunciations when the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) lived in Elorza, several neighbors told Infobae that “that is true, before the FARC worked, but those people did not come to the houses of the town to threaten the population or to run them away. Even once they were going to take El Mecha out of town, who scared became an evangelical and walked quietly, until now the ELN appointed him head of that organization and he got out how rude and violent he is.

They recognize that “The Second Marquetalia had joined the ELN here, but they opened up, perhaps because of problems between them or because of the ELN’s way of acting against the people, now there are only the elenos who appointed El Mecha, who always has lived here and whose father died, but the mother stayed with the hardware store; The truth is that even the family is afraid of El Mecha.”

There are also complaints against the son of alias El Mecha, a 13-year-old boy, who rides a motorcycle doing a wheelie through Elorza, armed and threatening people from the town. Use the weapons that dad has in his house. That boy, and another 12-year-old boy, children of Mecha, are in a state of abandonment because their mother fled the town. The house where these children live is where a large number of ELN armed men spend their time.”

“The FARC was on the outskirts of the town, after the Escamoto, but they, the commander who was there, did not interfere with the town, nor did the one who was later alias Guafa or alias Peligro. La Marquetalia was for the area of Capanaparo where was alias Romagnawho they already killed, and they didn’t mess with the people like that either.”

“Now there are scared children, nobody wants to go out after 6 in the afternoon out of fear, so we are like curfew. What the authorities have done is shameless. Here they almost did a military mobilization to install the ELN in Elorza and with this they gave him a power that is destroying the peace and coexistence of the people”.

A producer, expelled from his farm, affirms “conchale, they are attacking the producers, the peasants, they take them off the properties. That alias Mecha and his group threaten that it doesn’t matter where I denounce them because they are with the government.”

There are criminals who work with the guerrillas and when they commit robberies and those affected file a complaint with the Police, they are told that they will take care of it. “Then, together with the ELN, they recover the stolen things and charge the owners to return them.”

Testimonies show that “on October 5, alias Mecha, hand in hand with a guy named Julio, and the 10 men who accompanied him, took out a boy, his wife and the three-month-old baby, with the warnings that if they refused to leave town, he would kill them.”

“Now that the government has removed the FARC to bring them, the ELN, the situation is very complicated. They took everything from a people who were detained from the Las Delicias herd. The Mecha is in a yellow spark and in another black vehicle, I think Toyota. This is a Venezuelan guerrilla disguised as a Colombian; in that group there are Venezuelans and Colombians.”

The Second Marquetalia separated from the ELN in Elorza



Another story highlights that “four months ago the Army, with the CONAS, the Militia and the ELN were together inside Capanaparo running to the owners of farms and herds, they gave some 24 hours, 48 ​​hours to others to vacate the farms and that at that time they took what they could, but the majority did not take anything and they left the place scared.

“They took their vehicles and tractors, they took a man named Erasmo García and many people who had their farms for 20, 30, 50 years, with cattle, they took them out of there.”

They assure that “they are removing everyone from Elorza or surroundings that they have on a list, because they accuse them of being FARC collaborators. How does a peasant or farm owner not collaborate with the group that is if they arrive armed, throw lead at us, kill whoever they want, take away our property, kidnap our daughters and make them cook for them and even prostitute them and many more things”.

“Military men went there to run away from the FARC, who did not mess with us, of course it is not legal, but they did not mess with the people, to leave the ELN that makes and breaks with the land, with the goods, and they have even run and killed a large number of people, but nothing is known because there is no authority to attend to the complaints” .

“The Police and the Guard pass information to the ELN. Imagine that situation. We are in the hands of criminals. There are many families in danger”, says one of the residents of the municipality.

“On August 5, the lawyer Luisa María and her husband were visited by the CONAS, the Army and the ELN, with helicopters, SEBIN, their herd, Capanaparo inside, they accused her of being a FARC collaborator, they killed an employee , they took away her cattle and took her out of the town together with her whole family”.

On October 14, alias Mecha, “arrived at the town, around 4 in the afternoon, barefoot and with his clothes covered in mud and blood. The men he hangs out with were in an uproar. I don’t know who he killed.”

